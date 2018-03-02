Dolphins expected to send mid-round pick to Rams for Robert Quinn

Getty Images

The Rams are set to send a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft to the Chiefs in exchange for cornerback Marcus Peters once the deal can become official on March 14 and they’ll be getting a pick back in another trade.

As reported earlier on Friday, they’ve agreed to a deal to send defensive end Robert Quinn to the Dolphins. There was no word on the compensation on Miami’s end when news of the deal initially broke, but there are now multiple reports that the Rams will be getting a mid-round pick back for the pass rusher.

Those reports also have the Dolphins and Rams exchanging late-round picks. That will presumably be a fifth- or sixth-round pick for the Rams as they don’t have any seventh-rounders.

The Rams are getting a sixth-rounder from the Chiefs in the Peters deal and they also agreed to send their 2019 second-round pick to Kansas City. As of now, that leaves the Rams with eight picks in this year’s draft