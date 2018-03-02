Falcons release Derrick Shelby

Getty Images

Friday brought a report that the Falcons will release tight end Levine Toilolo and an announcement that they have released defensive end Derrick Shelby.

Shelby recently wrapped up his second season with the Falcons after signing a four-year deal with them as a free agent in 2017.

Shelby’s first season with the team was cut short when he tore his Achilles after appearing in six games. He returned to play in every game during the 2017 season, recording 30 tackles and a sack while making 14 starts on defense.

The move will clear $3.25 million under the cap for the Falcons. Shelby was set to make a base salary of $4.5 million.

There are more changes to come on the defensive line in Atlanta. General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said this week that he expects defensive tackle Dontari Poe to sign elsewhere and Adrian Clayborn, Ahtyba Rubin and Courtney Upshaw are also set for free agency in a couple of weeks.