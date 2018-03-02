Flu could keep Ohio State DL Tyquan Lewis out of drills

Getty Images

Center Billy Price and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis are two of three players to play 55 games in their careers at Ohio State. That durability has been replaced by bad luck at the Scouting Combine.

Price partially tore a pectoral muscle during the bench press Thursday. Now comes word that Lewis has the flu.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the flu is spreading around the combine and could keep Lewis from participating in Sunday’s defensive linemen drills.

Lewis started 36 of his 55 games played, making 112 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks. His sack total ranks fifth in school history.