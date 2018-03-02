Jay Gruden is ready to “move forward” at quarterback

Getty Images

Washington coach Jay Gruden can’t officially talk about his new quarterback yet, but he’s ready to move on from the old one.

They’re turning Kirk Cousins into the free agent market after two years of franchise-tagging him and failing to reach a long-term deal, and have agreed to a deal for Alex Smith which will become official when the league year opens on March 14.

“We’ve played this tag game for a couple years now it seems like, and I think it’s time to get some stability at the most important position in sports, and that’s quarterback,” Gruden said, via Kimberley Martin of the Washington Post. “It’s very important for us to move forward and let Kirk move on.

“If Washington’s not a place that he wanted to be, it’s time for us to move on and get some continuity there at quarterback.”

That continuity will come thanks to the four-year deal they’ve agreed to with Smith, and though Gruden wouldn’t refer to him by name, we’re all adults here and know what’s going on.

“It means a lot,” Gruden said of the Smith deal. “Not just for me, but it means a lot for the team and the organization. Knowing where we are and who we’re going to prepare with for the next three, four years. It’s an important process for us to have the quarterback in a position where he can grow with the football team, we can grow with him and move on.”

Soon enough, Gruden will be able to say Smith’s name, and Cousins will be very rich someplace other than Washington.