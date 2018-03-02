John Schneider: No plan to tag Sheldon Richardson

Getty Images

It doesn’t look like the Seahawks will be using their franchise tag this year.

A report last week indicated that the team will not use the tag on defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, who the team acquired in a trade with the Jets last year. On Friday, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider confirmed that a tag is unlikely.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports Schneider did add “at this point” to leave the door somewhat open for a tag. The window to use the tag is closing soon, however, and the Seahawks likely have a pretty good idea if they want to set themselves up to pay Richardson around $14 million for the 2018 season.

Richardson could still re-sign with the Seahawks after starting 15 games in his first season in Seattle. That could be more likely if the Seahawks find a taker for Michael Bennett in a trade as Cliff Avril‘s uncertain health leaves them with more question marks up front on defense.