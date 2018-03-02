Josh Allen: 90-yard throw might be a bit of an exaggeration

Getty Images

Josh Allen doesn’t know if he can throw the football quite as far as his personal quarterbacks coach thinks he can. But Ryan Flaherty’s declaration that the Wyoming quarterback can throw it 90 yards isn’t far off, Allen said.

Not that he expects to try.

“That’s a pretty bold statement from Ryan Flaherty,” Allen said Friday. “He’s not too far off, but 90’s a tough task. I don’t hope on throwing that. We’ll keep my arm a little under that.”

No one questions Allen’s arm strength. They do question his completion percentage.

Allen completed only 56 percent of his passes in 2016 and 56.3 percent in 2017, ending with a career completion percentage of 56.2.

“Obviously, I’m going to come out and throw tomorrow and hopefully I get to have a good showing at pro day; I plan on it,” Allen said. “Hopefully that kind of eliminates some of the questions. But without live bullets and live action coming at you, we’re not going to find that out until game-time situations, whether that be in minicamp or any of those events leading up to the season. But I’m extremely confident in myself, and we’re working on it, and there’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll figure it out.”