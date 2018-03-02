Lamar Jackson: No team has asked me to try receiver, I’m a quarterback

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson says he’s a quarterback, and as far as he knows no NFL team disagrees.

Asked about today’s report that NFL teams wanted him to do wide receiver drills at the Scouting Combine, Jackson dismissed it and said all he plays is quarterback.

“No team asked me to try out at wide receiver,” Jackson said. “I don’t know where that came from. I’m strictly a quarterback.”

Jackson said he has always played quarterback, since he first played youth football, and he thinks it’s “crazy” that anyone would suggest he needs to change positions after a Heisman Trophy-winning career as a quarterback at Louisville.

So that’s that. Lamar Jackson is playing quarterback in the NFL. If you’re a team that wants him to play wide receiver, don’t draft him.