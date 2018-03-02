Matt Patricia makes his own way in Detroit

AP

Many coaches and executives who worked for Bill Belichick attempt to be Bill Belichick when they get their first chance to run a team of their own. Lions coach Matt Patricia won’t be doing it that way.

Patricia, who worked with Bill Belichick from 2004 through 2017, will be doing things his own way. That’s not a slap at Belichick, but an acknowledgement of the reality that, ultimately, each coach and executive needs to be true to he is. The job is stressful enough without trying to be someone you’re not.

“I’m always gonna be me,” Patricia said. “I’m always gonna be who I am.”

So who is Patricia? Here’s a chance to get to know the guy who had plenty of opportunities in recent years but who chose the Lions, a team and a city that he believes will be a great fit for his personality.