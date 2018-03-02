NFL teams asking Lamar Jackson to work out as a wide receiver

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Louisville, but some teams think he’ll be better off changing positions in the NFL.

That’s why Jackson has been asked to work out both as a quarterback and as a wide receiver at the Scouting Combine, according to Peter Schrager of NFL Network.

Multiple teams have made that request, but it’s unclear whether Jackson will comply.

Jackson wants to play quarterback, but the question is whether some team could convince him he’d be a higher pick at wide receiver. Matt Jones, who played quarterback at Arkansas, worked out at wide receiver at the Scouting Combine and put on a show, and he ended up going in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft.

But Jackson was a much better college quarterback than Jones was, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Jackson takes the position that he’s done enough as a passer that he doesn’t need to consider changing positions — even if that stance hurts his draft stock, in some teams’ eyes.