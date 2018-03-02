Orlando Brown’s Combine off to a slow start

AP

Orlando Brown is clearly hoping teams value his game tape more than his combine testing.

The Oklahoma tackle just put down a ponderously slow 5.86-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt. He’ll get another try, but it’s not as if he fell down and tied his shoes and got up and finished the 40, so it’s probably not likely to get much faster.

This comes after he underwhelmed scouts yesterday by managing just 14 repetitions in the 225-pound bench press. For comparison’s sake, running back Saquon Barkley did 29. Granted, players with shorter arms have an easier time with the bench press, but the number is alarming for a guy who is going to have to push people away from him.

The son of the former Ravens tackle said yesterday he wasn’t sweating the lift.

“Personally, I didn’t stick to my routine, my breathing routine. That’s the lowest number I’ve done. I’ll redo it at my pro day,” Brown said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “Keeping it real, all my numbers will be held against me. I’m an offensive tackle and all my numbers are going to be compared to the other offensive tackles. That’s just the reality of it.”

The 6-foot-7, 345-pounder is actually smaller than he used to be, as he was 415 pounds in high school — which set him on a certain path to follow his father to the NFL.

“I’ve been fat my whole life,” he said. “I wish I was fast. If I was fast, 6-2, I’d probably be playing [defensive back], but God blessed me. … It is what it is. I don’t necessarily try to live up to his expectations.”

At least he has a sense of humor about things, and it’s not as if he’s not talented. He’s projected as a first-rounder because of his rare size and long arms, and he was an All-American last season.

UPDATE 9:34 a.m. ET: Brown improved to an unofficial 5.77-second 40 on his second attempt. Still very slow.