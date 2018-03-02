Ozzie Newsome: It’s a “make or break” year for Breshad Perriman

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome is entering his final season in that job and the team’s chances of success will be better if one of his recent first-round picks can come through with his first good season.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman didn’t play at all as a rookie in 2015 because of a knee injury and he’s caught just 43 passes over the last two seasons while the team has tried to find consistent production from their wideouts. On Friday, Newsome stated the obvious about what’s at stake for Perriman this season.

“It’s up to Breshad,” Newsome said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “He knows this is his opportunity to make or break being part of the Ravens.”

Newsome also said that he anticipates significant changes to the makeup of the receiver group. Mike Wallace and Michael Campanaro are both set to become free agents and Jeremy Maclin has been mentioned as a potential cut as the Ravens work toward improving the group.