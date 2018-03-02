Panthers not expected to trade for Jarvis Landry

AP

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has reportedly received permission from the Dolphins to seek and facilitate a trade to another team, but it doesn’t sound like the Panthers will be one of the teams jockeying for Landry’s services.

Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Panthers are not interested in making a trade for Landry, who received the franchise tag from Miami on the first day teams were eligible to use it. That sets him up for a projected salary of $16.2 million, although Landry is thought to want a four-year deal with a total value of around $58 million.

The Panthers are expected to be in the market for help at receiver this offseason. Person reports that a player with “more top-end speed” than Landry is believed to be on their wish list.

The Bears have been reported as a potential landing spot for Landry. The Ravens, who have talked about shaking up their receiving corps, would also seem to make some sense.