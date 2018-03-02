Quenton Nelson tweaks hamstring, won’t run 40 at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson won’t be running the 40 at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Kimberly Jones of NFL Media reports that Nelson tweaked his hamstring while warming up for the sprint on Friday and will not run as a result. Nelson is expected to take part in other drills as the offensive linemen get put through their paces.

Nelson is generally regarded as the top offensive lineman in the draft and could buck the trend that’s seen teams shy away from guards at the top of the first round. He said this week that he considers himself a “nasty player” who is well suited to win battles with the top interior defensive linemen in the league.

A hamstring tweak shouldn’t change Nelson’s outlook for April as he’ll have a chance to run at Notre Dame’s Pro Day and hours of tape to show how good he can be on the field.