Rams agree to trade Robert Quinn to Dolphins

Getty Images

The Rams have agreed to their second big trade of the offseason, and defensive end Robert Quinn is on the move this time.

Quinn has been traded to the Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

No trades can become official until the new league year starts on March 14, but teams can agree to trades, and the Rams have already agreed to two big ones: First they acquired Marcus Peters from Kansas City, and now they’ve shipped Quinn to Miami.

The 27-year-old Quinn has played his entire career for the Rams. He started 14 games and had 8.5 sacks for the Rams last season.

Quinn is under contract for two more years. He’s due $11.4 million this year and $13 million in 2019.