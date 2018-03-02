Report: Branden Albert was tased, then tackled cop

Getty Images

Branden Albert showed more aggression in an Atlanta jewelry store than he did on an NFL field last year.

According to TMZ, citing police documents, the former Chiefs and Dolphins left tackle was arrested after he was tased by a police officer, only to get up and tackle the cop.

The report said that Albert was trying to enter a section of a jewelry store which was off limits to customers, and a security guard who was an off-duty Atlanta Police Department officer asked him to leave the area. Albert reportedly got angry and punched a hole in a cabinet, and pushed the officer. That’s when the officer used his taser, but Albert pulled the prongs out and went after the cop, tackling him.

Albert was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and willful obstruction of a law officer, and remains in jail.

Albert was out of the league last year, after the Jaguars released him during training camp after a brief retirement and reconsideration.