Report: Falcons will release Levine Toilolo

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said recently that the Falcons will have to make “some difficult moves” as they work to get their roster and salary cap in order ahead of the start of the new league year.

We’re not sure if it qualifies as a difficult one or not, but one of the moves they’ll be making has come to light. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will release tight end Levine Toilolo.

Toilolo was a 2013 fourth-round pick of the team and signed a new three-year, $12 million contract with the team last year. Releasing him will clear $2.5 million in cap space with $2 million in dead money left behind.

Toilolo has primarily been used as a blocker during his time in Atlanta. He has 74 catches for 723 yards and seven touchdowns for his career. Austin Hooper is the team’s top receiver at tight end and it’s a good bet they’ll be adding to the group in the draft.