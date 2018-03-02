Robbery charge against Marlon Humphrey dismissed

Getty Images

A judge dismissed a felony robbery charge against Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

An Uber driver accused Humphrey of stealing a phone charger in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but Judge Joanne Jannik found no probable cause after hearing evidence Thursday.

“We are happy for Marlon and the entire Humphrey family,” Humphrey’s attorney, Paul Patterson, told ESPN. “The evidence was overwhelming that the Uber driver was the aggressor and escalated a situation that could have been resolved without wasting the time and resources of our local law enforcement. Marlon can now continue on the path of success in the NFL. As I stated in the beginning, Marlon has 11 million reasons why not to steal a three dollar phone charger.”

Humphrey signed a four-year, $11.8 million deal after the Ravens made him the 16th overall pick last spring.