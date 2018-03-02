Rosenhaus: No timetable for Gronkowski decision

AP

It’s been nearly four weeks since Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gave credence to retirement rumors by declining to commit to another season of football. He still hasn’t made a commitment. And it’s still not clear when he will.

Appearing on Friday’s PFT Live, agent Drew Rosenhaus said there’s no timetable for a decision from Gronkowski as to whether he’ll play this year.

Rosenhaus declined to comment on whether the Patriots have asked for a decision by a certain date. Surely, however, the Patriots want to know — indeed, need to know — what Gronkowski is going to do before free agency starts on March 14, especially since the Patriots owe tight end Martellus Bennett a $2 million roster bonus that same day.

The Patriots may not know what Gronkowski will do before free agency starts. They may not know before the draft starts. They may be wise to assume that they’ll be moving forward without him sooner than later, and to plan accordingly.