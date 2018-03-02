Rosenhaus: No timetable for Gronkowski decision

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2018, 9:49 AM EST
AP

It’s been nearly four weeks since Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gave credence to retirement rumors by declining to commit to another season of football. He still hasn’t made a commitment. And it’s still not clear when he will.

Appearing on Friday’s PFT Live, agent Drew Rosenhaus said there’s no timetable for a decision from Gronkowski as to whether he’ll play this year.

Rosenhaus declined to comment on whether the Patriots have asked for a decision by a certain date. Surely, however, the Patriots want to know — indeed, need to know — what Gronkowski is going to do before free agency starts on March 14, especially since the Patriots owe tight end Martellus Bennett a $2 million roster bonus that same day.

The Patriots may not know what Gronkowski will do before free agency starts. They may not know before the draft starts. They may be wise to assume that they’ll be moving forward without him sooner than later, and to plan accordingly.

8 responses to “Rosenhaus: No timetable for Gronkowski decision

  2. Not a Pats fan, but It’s hard to not like Gronk.

    All joking aside- appears to be a decent guy. And if what yo read is true has been smart with his money.

    I honestly hope he walks, why would he keep playing? Won titles, won games. when it’s time it’s time.

  3. Another reason why it is important to re-sign Amendola. The Pats have shown they can win without Gronk. If he is tired of the Patriot Way, trade him for some draft picks.

  4. I love Gronk and appreciate all he has done. If he decides to step away for his health, I can’t blame him. WWE seems like a risky way to escape injury. He is becoming annoying with the tweets and cryptic stuff and his body slam on poor Tradaveous White was uncalled for. I wonder if the CTE is kicking in. The Pats won a Super Bowl with Marty Bennett, so if Gronk moves on they will be ok. I just He would let them know.

  5. Why would he continue? Because with a few more years he will cement himself as the greatest TE of all time. Even with 1 more injury-free all-pro level season and a SB win to cap it off, he should retire after that and will be the goat, reach 100 TD’s and break some records on the way out.

  6. .
    The Patriots have a straight up relationship with Rosenhaus. They did the Gronk incentive package last year which put another 5.5 million dollars in his pocket. I wouldn’t expect any shenanigans.
    .

  8. I, too, have an opinion on what a person I’ve never met should do in terms of both his vocation & health

