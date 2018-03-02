Russell Wilson expected to get an at-bat for Yankees Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
The Mets have Tim Tebow batting fourth in a split-squad exhibition game on Friday and it appears he won’t be the only quarterback playing baseball for a New York team.

Russell Wilson has spent the week at spring training with the Yankees, but has not appeared in any games. There were multiple reports that would change on Friday and Wilson said that the plan for the day involves him making a plate appearance against the Braves.

“It looks like I’m going to get a chance to get an at-bat, potentially,” Wilson said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “You guys are going to have to pay attention.”

Wilson said he last batted in a game while playing in the Rockies minor league system in 2011.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he didn’t have any issue with Wilson spending time in Yankees camp because the quarterback is “going to be working out and doing something anyway.” Carroll didn’t answer a question about whether he was OK with Wilson playing in a game rather than just working out, although it’s a safe bet that he’ll be hoping Atlanta doesn’t decide to come up and in with a fastball while his quarterback is at the plate.

17 responses to “Russell Wilson expected to get an at-bat for Yankees Friday

  5. I don’t recall ever hearing about a baseball player ever getting injured while playing the game. So for you Seahawks fans…what could possibly go wrong with this idea?

  8. Like i said, what if he gets hurt?

    as someone else said, what happens when he takes a fastball and breaks a finger? Or worse, what happens if he gets a hit and steps awkwardly on the bag and tears an ACL?

  9. what a joke. some guys have been scrapping, riding the bus down in the minors there entire lives and this glory boy think’s he can just waltz in and swing his bat in the big leagues. not so fast buddy! i hope the pitcher tosses one right in his ear hole and the yankees imediately trade him for Future considerations so they can pick up a real ball player like tim tebow.

  11. kcflake says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:46 pm
    Why would an MLB team waste their time having a player in camp that will obviously not be on the team or playing in the league?

    ——————–

    Same reason the Mets have brought in Tebow. To bring attention and money to their spring training.

  12. Those worried about injury need to take a deep breathe. The chances of him getting hit by a pitch are as about as good as him getting in a car accident on the way to the field. The pitcher will just be throwing fastballs and not something with movement that could get away from him. It isn’t like they will be trying to brush him of the plate or anything. Have fun and stop worrying about every little thing that can go wrong. If you tell Wilson he can’t do anything non-football related that brings danger to himself you run a higher risk of burning him out. Everyone needs a break, this one is safer then what most people do.

  13. the difference between Tebow and Wilson though BuckyBadger is that Tebow is more or less out of football (unless he accepts the fact that he’s not going to the nfl and has to join either the CFL or McMahon’s new XFL) while Russell Wilson has a job in the NFL as a starting Quarterback for the Seahawks.

    Sure the Mets and Yankees both signed guys that they are using to media attention, but at least the Mets’ guy is working hard to be a great baseball player.

  14. Why would an MLB team waste their time having a player in camp that will obviously not be on the team or playing in the league?
    ________________________________________________________________________________

    because celebrity status ensures you get preferential treatment. cant wait for the kardashians to be at next years spring training for some lucky team

  16. Big Seahawks fan and this is the stupidest thing! Plain idiotic! Like the first comment pitch off hand or how about a ricochet off bat to cheek bone, eye socket, jaw, knee, ankle, foot…..wtf is Seattle doing!!!!

