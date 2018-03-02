Russell Wilson expected to get an at-bat for Yankees Friday

AP

The Mets have Tim Tebow batting fourth in a split-squad exhibition game on Friday and it appears he won’t be the only quarterback playing baseball for a New York team.

Russell Wilson has spent the week at spring training with the Yankees, but has not appeared in any games. There were multiple reports that would change on Friday and Wilson said that the plan for the day involves him making a plate appearance against the Braves.

“It looks like I’m going to get a chance to get an at-bat, potentially,” Wilson said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “You guys are going to have to pay attention.”

Wilson said he last batted in a game while playing in the Rockies minor league system in 2011.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he didn’t have any issue with Wilson spending time in Yankees camp because the quarterback is “going to be working out and doing something anyway.” Carroll didn’t answer a question about whether he was OK with Wilson playing in a game rather than just working out, although it’s a safe bet that he’ll be hoping Atlanta doesn’t decide to come up and in with a fastball while his quarterback is at the plate.