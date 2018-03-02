Russell Wilson pinch hits for Aaron Judge, strikes out

AP

There will be no joy in Mudville, for the mighty Russell has struck out.

As expected, Russell Wilson‘s week-long stint with the Yankees progressed to game action against the Braves on Friday. Wilson pinch hit for Yankees star Aaron Judge in the bottom of the fifth inning and faced Braves pitcher Max Fried in a five-pitch plate appearance.

Wilson, wearing a No. 73 on his back that would look odd on a football field, fouled off the first pitch and then went swinging against a fastball.

“It was cool,” Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton said, via ESPN.com. “We were anticipating it all day, making sure he was good in the cage and our BP sessions.”

Wilson has continued doing his usual offseason football workouts with a trainer while he was working with the Yankees this week. Sunday is expected to be his final day at Yankees spring training.