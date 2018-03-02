Saquon Barkley runs very fast, and very well

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 2, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
As it turns out, this Saquon Barkley kid may have a future.

The Penn State running back has all the tape anyone needs to see, but has put up strong numbers at the Scouting Combine to convince any skeptics who might still exist.

Barkley just logged an unofficial 4.41-second 40-yard dash, a blazing time for a guy who weighed in at 233 pounds. For comparison, last year’s top back, Leonard Fournette, ran a 4.51 at 240 pounds.

Barkley also had a 41-inch vertical earlier today, showing the kind of explosiveness that you’d suspect if you’d see him run.

Despite the persistent “running backs are devalued” chorus, he’s expected to go quite high in this year’s draft, and he’ll tempt the Giants at No. 2 if not the Browns with the top spot.

“The bottom line is, is the guy a football player?” Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said earlier this week. “This whole myth of devaluing running backs, I find it kind of comical. At the end of the day, if he’s a great player he’s a great player. It doesn’t matter what position it is. But the other thing, sometimes, listening to Pat (Shurmur), sometimes I think it gets lost in the sauce that football is the ultimate team game. You blow a whistle and 11 guys have to go out there, both offense and defense and special teams.

“Everybody has to understand that every player is important. That’s why when you are looking at the second pick in the draft like we are, the first thing we have to determine is: Is this guy worthy of being the second pick of any draft? Not just this year’s draft, but any draft? And then you make that determination and you move forward. Position? If he’s a great player I don’t care how stacked we are at that position, we’re taking him. It’s all about accumulating talent.”

While the Giants have to consider finding a long-term replacement for Eli Manning, they might be better served putting a potential game-changing runner with him to maximize the years he has left.

23 responses to “Saquon Barkley runs very fast, and very well

  3. It’s funny…the combine is built to impress from a physical nature standpoint, but when it happens, it’s as if it shouldn’t…

  4. Gentleman: “That’s why when you are looking at the second pick in the draft like we are, the first thing we have to determine is: Is this guy worthy of being the second pick of any draft? Not just this year’s draft, but any draft? And then you make that determination and you move forward.”

    Hmmm. So if a player is the second best player in this draft but wouldn’t be the second best player in another draft, who do you take instead in this draft if you have the second pick?

    Giants seem to be in good hands….

  6. He’s an amazing athlete – zero doubt about it.
    PSU’s offense with him seemed to be all about home runs and virtually nothing about him being a workhorse/grinder.
    His athleticism says he belongs but I’m not convinced that = high productivity in a conventional manner.

  8. As an Eagles fan I pray that the Giants either don’t get the chance to draft Barkley, or even better pass on him. I have watched this kid for years and he is a game changer. Better than Elliot. Best running back to enter the draft in the last 5 years hands down.And a high character kid with a great attitude and mind.

  10. Its not so much that the draft devalues RB’s, its just that a RB, no matter how talented he may be, does not swing games like a great franchise QB. The Vikings are living proof that despite having the best RB in the NFL for many years, still only won one playoff game with Peterson. Ok, they don’t win too many playoff games anyway but the point is still valid.

  11. The entire evaluation process is a giant science project ..millions upon millions invested & you’re just as likely to select a bust as a star. Great game tape/college production doesn’t guarantee NFL success, nor do Combine results. Nobody could’ve told me that Reggie Bush wasn’t going to become a HOF running back when he was dominating at USC & he turned out to be mediocre at best in the NFL. Nobody knows.

  12. “This guy looks like a can’t miss prospect, I don’t see the Browns passing him up if they keep their #1 pick.”

    Haha really? It’s the Browns…

  13. Their careers have absolutely nothing to do with him but I keep thinking of Ki-Jana Carter and Curtis Enis when I read about Barkley. Heck even Larry Johnson played at Penn State.

  15. Browns should draft a RB 1st because they do well when they go that route. Oh, wait! Er, um, they better go with a QB 1st because…screw it, go for a punter.

  16. Barkley is the gem of this draft, and if you are not convinced of that, then you have not watched enough tape on him. Go do it. It won’t be long before your mind is changed. Even when teams stacked the box to stop the run, Penn State would send him in motion and Barkley would beat them as a receiver. Pass him in the draft and weep for ten years.

  17. Barkley @1 and Josh Allen @ 4 would make the Browns look like they know what they are doing.

  18. Giants were hoping David Wilson was going to be the featured RB for many years – insanely fast on both running plays and kickoff returns. Unfortunately, he had the neck injury that ended his career way too soon. But while a Barkley would be a nice addition to the offensive weapons arsenal, the Giants still need an O-line to make anything work on offense. Dallas showed what a top O-line can do – if they have blocking, the skill players can perform.

  20. So he’s a little slower than Reggie Bush’s 4.33 and they did the bench press the same amount of times………

  22. cobrala2 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 1:58 pm
    He’s an amazing athlete – zero doubt about it.
    PSU’s offense with him seemed to be all about home runs and virtually nothing about him being a workhorse/grinder.
    His athleticism says he belongs but I’m not convinced that = high productivity in a conventional manner.
    Yeah, if you watched any games Barkley played, teams either tried to surround him with 2-3 defenders, or they couldn’t stop him and it was a home run. NFL teams will not be able to double/triple team him on a regular basis, otherwise they will leave themselves open to being beat by other players. So, defenses will have to rely on great open field tackling techniques to bring Barkley down, or else they will get burnt by him for a long run. I think the closest comparison to a former player would be to Bo Jackson. Some may forget how great he was prior to him being injured and then deciding to concentrate on baseball, but if Jackson had committed full-time to football, he may have become the best RB of all-time.

  23. If the Browns take Barkley the NYG take Nelson.
    Otherwise Barkley will be a NYG.
    Gettleman and Shurmur keep insinuating they are open to all options and that translates to breaking the perceived normal spots for player positions as related to the draft.
    If anyone saw Nelson at the Combine he not only has the strength and feet to be devastating inside he absolutely looks like a terror if he has to pull and use his momentum and speed.

