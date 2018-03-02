Scott Quessenberry draws inspiration from his older brother, David

Getty Images

The phone call came late one night in 2014. Scott Quessenberry’s father delivered the bad news: Doctors had diagnosed Scott’s brother, David, with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

“It was tough, real tough, like a shot to the heart,” Scott Quessenberry said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

After finishing treatment at M.D. Anderson, David Quessenberry returned to football last season and played in two games. Now, Scott is hoping to join his older brother in the NFL.

Scott, a center and guard at UCLA, is using his brother as inspiration.

“That was a special moment for him, our family and everyone who supported him during the entire process,” Scott said. “I know he’s happy being in Houston and playing football and fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster. I think he’ll do it and prove a lot of people wrong.

“There’s that cliché you never know when you’re going to play your last snap, and he kind of experienced that. Could be today, tomorrow or the next day. You have to treat every day like it’s your last.”