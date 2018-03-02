Seahawks had Texas punter Michael Dickson do “staring contest”

Getty Images

Teams ask all kinds of wacky questions during their 15-minute interviews with prospects at the Scouting Combine, but Texas punter Michael Dickson offered a new one.

Dickson said the Seahawks asked him to do a “staring contest.”

“I had to see how long I could stare without blinking,” Dickson said. “I had a couple of attempts. I tried a few techniques, looking away from the light, trying to block any sort of wind coming into the eyes. That was a weird process.”

Surely, the contest had something to do with punting, but even Dickson wasn’t sure what it proved to the scouts.

Dickson, won the Ray Guy Award and was MVP of the Texas Bowl, said he needed three attempts before passing the test.

“The first time I did terrible,” Dickson said. “I only lasted for 14 seconds, but my third time I had figured out a technique to look around the room just to get your eyes a little watery, I guess.”