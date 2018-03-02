There could be an active market for Albert Wilson

Getty Images

The Bears may not be the only team to take a run at Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson.

Appearing on PFT Live, Wilson’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, mentioned the four-year veteran as a player who will draw plenty of interest when the market opens in 12 days. He bases that assessment on the interest he’s gleaning in Indianapolis.

Although it’s tampering for teams to express interest in a player still under contract with another team, every team finds a way to make sure upcoming free agents know, via their agents, of potential interest. While negotiations typically don’t occur until the two-day negotiating window opens, teams routinely make it known that, at the appropriate time, an offer will be made.

Wilson, undrafted from Georgia State in 2014, had career highs in catches (42), yards (554), and touchdowns (three) in 2017. He benefits from the fact that the free-agent market for receivers won’t be deep this year.