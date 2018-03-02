Torrey Smith braces for possible free agency

Getty Images

Eagles receiver Torrey Smith has said he hopes to remain with the team for 2018. But Smith and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, are bracing for the possibility of the Eagles choosing not to continue the relationship.

Rosenhaus explained during a Friday visit to PFT Live that Smith could indeed be released by the Eagles, who hold an option on the next two years of Smith’s contract. Due to pay Smith a $5 million salary in 2018, the Eagles could decide to cut the cord and find a cheaper replacement.

Smith appeared in 16 regular-season games with 14 starts, but he caught only 36 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns. He started all three postseason games, generating 157 receiving yards and one touchdown reception, a 41-yard backbreaker in the NFC title game.

Primarily a deep threat, the Eagles would need to replace Smith with a speedster who can stretch the field. Given his total production, however, they may decide that they can fill his role without devoting $5 million to the position.

Still, they’ll need someone who can stretch the field even without catching the ball, an important commodity in an West Coast-style offense that relies on open throwing lanes closer to the line of scrimmage.