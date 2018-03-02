Tyrann Mathieu ready to learn Cardinals’ plans for him

Getty Images

Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu wants to know what Arizona intends to do with him.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports tweeted “Based on everything I’ve heard this week at the combine would be very surprised if Tyrann Mathieu is back in Arizona next season,” prompting Mathieu to reply Friday night, “Is anybody gonna tell me anything?”

The Cardinals owe Mathieu $18.75 million in guaranteed money if he’s on the roster the third day of the league year.

General Manager Steve Keim was vague when addressing Mathieu’s future earlier this week.

“It’s what we are doing right now with the coaching staff, looking not only at Tyrann but every player, and see how they fit,” Keim said. “How they fit what we are asking them to do schematically, and how they fit from a salary standpoint, all those things moving forward. And there are a lot of moving parts. What we are potentially doing in free agency, how it affects the cap, and I feel we have a pretty good grasp on that.”

Mathieu, 25, led the league in total snaps with 1,053, playing 99.43 percent of the Cardinals’ defensive plays. He made 74 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups last season.

On Tuesday, Mathieu tweeted, “It’s a gamble and I’m taking all bets…. if I lose I vow to make it all back.”