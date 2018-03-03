Aaron Rodgers is waiting for Kirk Cousins to sign

Posted by Mike Florio on March 3, 2018, 11:13 AM EST
The Packers would like to extend quarterback Aaron Rodgers before looming free agents like Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees sign their next deals. Rodgers, who patiently has been waiting for a new contract, is content to wait a little longer.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that Rodgers wants to wait for Cousins to sign a new contract before signing a new contract in Green Bay.

It’s a smart approach by Rodgers, who has two years left on his current deal at an average of $21 million per year. Cousins likely will nudge the highest paid ever bar a little higher than its current mark of $27.5 million, and Rodgers will then have a target for his next deal.

The most intriguing aspect (at least for me) of the next Aaron Rodgers deal will be whether Rodgers surpasses Cousins’ average in new money or total value at signing. Guys like Cousins and Garoppolo are signing contracts from scratch, so their new money will match the total value. Rodgers could easily become the highest-paid player in new money, even if the total value of the deal at signing comes in under the Garoppolo or Cousins numbers.

Rodgers should insist in being the highest paid in total value at signing, which would entail throwing out the last two years of the contract and doing a deal from scratch.

42 responses to “Aaron Rodgers is waiting for Kirk Cousins to sign

  1. Why? Does Aaron need to earn more than Kirk? Is his ego really that fragile? He Aaron, how about you ask to earn the same as Tom Brady and allow your team to bring in some additional weapons?

  3. So stupid There is no comparison between the 2, if anything Cousins should be the one waiting…..

  4. Smart move. I am very vocal about my opposition to unproven QBs (yes, including JG) getting these huge contracts and driving the market. It just isn’t good business. But Rodgers has clearly proven himself, and for years. He actually deserves to be at the top of the market.

    I personally don’t care whether it is new money or total value. The only thing that really matters is total value anyway, especially when your cash flows are in the 8-figure range in the first place. The rest is just fodder for pundits. Ultimately the highest paid QB is the one who gets the most money, no matter how he does it. Rooting for Rodgers on this one because at least if he gets it sanity still reigns.

  5. average or total? Aaron Rodgers will do whatever it takes to be announced as the highest paid player (regardless of whether he’ll collect the most) because Mr. Insecurity requires that affirmation from his peers and the adulation of the media spouting how no one deserves it more than him and he’s worth every penny, and every other esteem-boosting cliche one can think of.

  7. Rodgers will soon be the highest paid player in the NFL. Both a blessing and a curse for the Packers. Who takes less or gets cut to pay for their premium player? If the Vikings set the price by signing Cousins, by default they are handicapping their division competition.

  8. I guess people can say it’s “ego driven” but why should Rodgers settle for any less? He’s clearly one of the best in the game, he should compensated for it. It’s not like GB is going to take the left over money and donate it to the poor.

  9. Rodgers deserves to be the highest paid QB. As proven last year, the Packers are nothing without him. The only reason Jordy and Cobb make the money they do is because of Rodgers. One year of Hundley and now their contracts are called into question. Time to pony up boys, time to restructure your deals and give Rodgers your money.

  10. Rodgers is a hell of a lot better than Cousins… That being said.. Does it really matter? They are both gonna get paid huge thanks to the niners.

  11. Good strategy to wait til Brees and Cousins sign and then assess what to do. Waiting til free agency should be a consideration because the QB salaries inflate every year–can’t lose by waiting.

  12. a trusted source told me the two sides are simply talking and that Rodgers’ extension is unlikely to be done until after the Kirk Cousins deal comes in
    ——-
    No where in this source tweet does it actually say what pft’s headline suggests. Perhaps Packers brass are the ones who want to wait? We don’t know for sure, but the haters see a headline and start firing away.

  14. nhpats says:
    March 3, 2018 at 11:15 am
    Why? Does Aaron need to earn more than Kirk? Is his ego really that fragile? He Aaron, how about you ask to earn the same as Tom Brady and allow your team to bring in some additional weapons?

    —–
    Well when the possible contract for Kirk Cousins was floated around plenty of people pointed out that it’s more money than Rodgers gets who is a better QB. Maybe Rodgers feels the same way and wants to ensure he’s getting market value. As with most jobs in life how about you stop worrying about another man’s money and how much or less they choose to work for?

  15. Cousins is good, but he’s no Aaron Rodgers. He’ll end up at the Bronco’s with not as much money as one thinks. The Viking should sign Case Keenum. !3 & 3 ain’t bad. Foles was a journeyman too. Rivers should get more and an extension. He’s elite and had an outstanding 2017 while having great patience with the Charger mis-management. Jerry Jones should pick up Manziel. He’s cheap now, would be a ‘pusher’ for Dak and a solid back-up. It’s a win-win situation and the fans are forgiving. I believe he’s learned a hard lesson. That’s it boys and girls!

  16. kh221 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 11:15 am
    It gets kind of ridiculous when 21 million is somehow underpaid
    ———————
    more ego than anything else, recall when Brees insisted he wanted $1 more than Manning. Have to question their commitment to building a contending SB team.

  17. GB should get of Rodgers and his ego and start over.

    NO ONE is worth the kind of money he is asking for.

    And this from a Packer fan.

  18. Sure, Rodgers deserves to be paid like the best. But he better not complain when the Packers don’t have the cash to pay his WRs or offensive line.

  20. Yeah I highly doubt Charles Robinson from Yahoo Sports is really breaking this story. I am sure there isn’t any factual information or any real sources. Just an obvious assumption due to Rodgers not signing yet……if he does sign before Cousins (which most agree he most likely won’t) we will all be shocked.

  21. This is be. It’s Rogers agent, the guy getting the percentage that’s going to wait. Probably until both cousins and Brees sign. There is no rush. He’s making money now

  22. Rodgers is smart, has played the last couple years below market, deserves to be the highest paid QB, and the Pack has plenty of cap room. This is only gonna be a big controversial deal to the fans and media.

  23. The Packers can in turn wait a couple of years before offering him a new contract. It would be their smart move. LOL. Rodgers has not even brought the Packers back to the Super Bowl since winning it on the strength of an unbelievable year and a strong defense. Making him the highest paid QB won’t change that because they will have no cap room to improve the team.

  24. Rodgers should just man up and sign for his worth instead of worrying about everybody else. Besides why new contract anyway he is already signed for two years that he already agreed to !!!!!

  25. 6thsense10 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 11:35 am
    nhpats says:
    March 3, 2018 at 11:15 am
    Why? Does Aaron need to earn more than Kirk? Is his ego really that fragile? He Aaron, how about you ask to earn the same as Tom Brady and allow your team to bring in some additional weapons?

    —–
    Well when the possible contract for Kirk Cousins was floated around plenty of people pointed out that it’s more money than Rodgers gets who is a better QB. Maybe Rodgers feels the same way and wants to ensure he’s getting market value. As with most jobs in life how about you stop worrying about another man’s money and how much or less they choose to work for?

    ———
    Using your logic Rogers is not as successful at QB as Tom Brady so he should be offered and accept less than Brady. In the end, Rogers needs to decide what is most important to him: getting paid the most or having decent players around him.

  26. Lucy “Rodgers” should break the bank in his feeble years so as to use all their cap money up and continue their steady decline to 3rd or 4th in the division. What a diva

  28. It’s hilarious that the only thing that these second tier quarterbacks can measure themselves by is how large of a contract they can sign.

    I guess that when you are looking at ending your career with the same number of Super Bowl wins as Dilfer and Johnson, or less, you have to grasp at anything.

    Highest Paid of all Time isn’t something that gets accolades.

  29. As Peyton said, “I dont manage the cap”, so Rodgers can ask for and get whatever the GM feels he can pay and stay competitive. If GB can’t afford to pay him and be competitive then they need to change direction. They were super smart drafting him behind Favre, too bad they haven’t continued to do it since…

  30. I’m sure Rodgers isn’t concerned with saving the Packers money for a better defence or O- line since the Packers haven’t been anything the past 10 years to prove that.
    If Rodgers don’t get the money no one will.

  31. From a Vikings fan. Aaron Rodgers is the best QB I have ever seen, and I’m thankful to watch him for over 10 home games. I guess I’m at odds with others that I would rather have a very good QB with a great surrounding cast verses what the packers have now. A great QB with an average surrounding cast.

  32. The Packers should convince Rodgers to sign before Cousins is signed by Minnesota. The more the Vikings have to pay for Cousins, the less likely they will be able to land him. They will be stuck with Keenum or one of the two brittle QBs.

  35. Love all the average joes saying he should leave money on the table. He is the best at his position and should be paid accordingly. It is not his fault the market is what it is. He did not set that bar, owners did.

  37. Shouldn’t he be the one setting the bar? Speaking of Barr, he’ll hit the one man that takes all the money and the rest of the team ends up in the sewer again.All because Rodgers isn’t a team player, but a selfish egotist!

  38. Only difference is that Rodgers is older and has injury concerns. Rodgers, just like Cousins is not worth 30 mil a year.

  39. The whole idea of paying a QB $20-$25-$30 million is idiotic on so many levels. Oh, this one ‘deserves’ it, that one doesn’t. Seriously? Like Clint said in “Unforgiven”, ‘deserves’ got nothing to do with it. This is nothing but a d*** contest. Do these guys really need the money? No. And don’t give me the ‘respect’ baloney. They get talked about and drooled over endlessly by writers, broadcasters, fans, and groupies.

    I paint and write and have sold both. Do I have to make more than anyone else? No. There’s plenty for everyone if people like your work. I’m not so insecure that I have to make $1 more than the next guy or I feel ‘disrespected’.

