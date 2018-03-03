Aaron Rodgers is waiting for Kirk Cousins to sign

AP

The Packers would like to extend quarterback Aaron Rodgers before looming free agents like Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees sign their next deals. Rodgers, who patiently has been waiting for a new contract, is content to wait a little longer.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that Rodgers wants to wait for Cousins to sign a new contract before signing a new contract in Green Bay.

It’s a smart approach by Rodgers, who has two years left on his current deal at an average of $21 million per year. Cousins likely will nudge the highest paid ever bar a little higher than its current mark of $27.5 million, and Rodgers will then have a target for his next deal.

The most intriguing aspect (at least for me) of the next Aaron Rodgers deal will be whether Rodgers surpasses Cousins’ average in new money or total value at signing. Guys like Cousins and Garoppolo are signing contracts from scratch, so their new money will match the total value. Rodgers could easily become the highest-paid player in new money, even if the total value of the deal at signing comes in under the Garoppolo or Cousins numbers.

Rodgers should insist in being the highest paid in total value at signing, which would entail throwing out the last two years of the contract and doing a deal from scratch.