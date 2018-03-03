Bradley Chubb: I’m the best player in the draft

Getty Images

Many mock drafts have the Colts selecting North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb with the third overall pick. Chubb, though, said he’s the best player in the draft.

“My confidence level is going to say I’m the best player,” Chubb said Saturday. “I feel like I put it on tape in four years. Just putting on tape good film, and I feel like I’m the best player. I’m not going to say one player is better than me. Saquon Barkley put up ridiculous numbers in the past couple of days. Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, just all the quarterbacks you’re hearing about. A lot of great players. I just feel like I’m up there at the top.”

Chubb doesn’t care who drafts him, but he has seen the Colts as the early favorite to draft him. Chubb already has met with the Colts informally and has his formal interview with them tonight.

He knows new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is switching the Colts back to the 4-3, and Chubb has studied tape of Dwight Freeney.

“A lot of people have been saying I’m going to the Colts, but you never know,” Chubb said. “If that happens, I’ll be happy, of course, to be drafted to such a great city. So I’m just looking forward to it.”

A three-year starter, Chubb saw snaps on both the left side and the right side of the line. He broke Mario Williams’ school records for sacks and tackles for loss.

Chubb, who won the Nagurski Trophy and the Hendricks Award last season, said he will participate in everything this weekend.