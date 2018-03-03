Browns continue to support Josh Gordon

AP

Browns receiver Josh Gordon is an exclusive rights free agent. Which mean he isn’t a free agent at all. Which means the Browns have dibs on whether to offer him a one-year contract for the minimum salary for a player with his level of experience.

Based on comments from Browns G.M. John Dorsey to PFT Live at the Scouting Combine, it sounds like the Browns will.

“I think Josh Gordon is a physical freak,” Dorsey said in the interview, as partially transcribed by Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I’ve sat down and talked to him, had numerous conversations, and my message to Josh Gordon is, ‘You know what? As long as you’re behind the Cleveland Browns 100 percent, I’m 100 percent behind Josh Gordon.’

“That’s my mindset. He and I have communicated, and there’s some things that I’ve helped him with and we’ve sat and discussed. But right now, I love where he is right now. I think he’s in a good place right now, but we’ll see how this thing moves forward.”

A second-round pick in the 2012 supplemental draft, Gordon returned to the Browns last year, appearing in five regular-season games to end the season. He hadn’t played at all since the conclusion of the 2014 season.

In 2013, Gordon generated 1,646 receiving yards. In 2018, he could be a guy who helps the Browns win some games. Or at least one game.