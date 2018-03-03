Jarvis Landry: “Franchise tag is not a good deal for me”

Getty Images

Jarvis Landry is willing to hold out if he doesn’t get a long-term deal.

“The team decides to exercise the franchise tag. I’m considering not playing on it,” Landry said in a 10-minute teaser of a documentary called Juice, via Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel. “The franchise tag is not a good deal for me.”

The Dolphins franchised Landry last week, with the receiver tag expected to cost $16.2 million on a one-year deal. They have offered Landry a long-term deal with an average of $13 million per season, according to Kelly.

Landry wants a Davante Adams‘ type deal, which paid Adams an $18 million signing bonus and is worth $32 million in the first two seasons. Adams’ average of $14.5 million per season makes him the fourth-highest paid at his position.

Players, of course, love to use the threat of a holdout, but it rarely happens, or if so, not for long. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald held out until the week of the season opener before reporting last season.