Jarvis Landry will sign franchise tender

Getty Images

The Dolphins were the first team to use the franchise tag this year. And receiver Jarvis Landry will be the first one to accept it.

Per multiple reports, Landry will be signing the one-year offer.

Once signed, Landry will be under contract for 2018, at a salary that is expected to be in the range of $16.2 million (it could be higher). That amount will count against the Miami salary cap for 2018, and the team will no longer be able to rescind it.

Signing the tender is required before Landry can be traded. It remains to be seen whether anyone wants to give the Dolphins value for Landry, or whether any team wants to acquire him at a steep one-year salary or a long-term deal with the franchise tender as the starting point.