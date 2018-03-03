Jerry Jones wants Dez Bryant with the Cowboys next season

Getty Images

Jerry Jones wants Dez Bryant back with the Cowboys next season, but does he want the receiver back with a $16.5 million cap figure?

“The reason we don’t discuss contract is that it is implies there is an issue with the contract,” Jones said Saturday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That is not fair to imply that there is anything until we sit down and announce we have done something one way or another. It takes two. It takes him and us to do anything with his contract. I’m going to leave it at that. You have asked me as I sit here do you want him on the team next year, and my answer is yes.”

The Cowboys owner has made no secret of his affection for Bryant. Bryant has made no secret of his desire to play his entire career in Dallas. But the sides likely will have to find a middle ground to continue their relationship.

Jones said the Cowboys will meet with Bryant and his representation in the immediate future, likely before the start of free agency March 14.

“I have had a lot of business with Dez over the years,” Jones said, “and I have been very involved with not only his contract negotiation but in many cases, his other personal business. It’s just not awkward at all to visit. We plan on visiting with him about his business. We are both very comfortable, being very candid. When you have that kind of relationship, and I do with him, then I’m optimistic when I am sitting here this time next year we would have done a real good job on his business.”

Bryant, 29, has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014 and has not had a 100-yard game since November 13, 2016.