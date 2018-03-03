Lamar Jackson will only throw at the Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson will work out at the Scouting Combine. But he’ll participate in only one workout.

Kim Jones of NFL Media reported from the field level at Lucas Oil Stadium that former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson will throw during Saturday’s workout, but nothing more.

So there will be no 40-yard dash or broad jump or high jump or any of the other stuff quarterbacks are asked to do.

It’s unclear why Jackson won’t be doing these other things, but that’s his decision. And if it’s his agent’s decision, the decision also was made by Lamar Jackson.

Mike Mayock of NFL Network suggested that Jackson is sending a statement by not doing anything but the quarterback-only drills. And Mayock didn’t criticize Jackson’s decision not to run (or jump), even though it could be said (and has been said, by Mayock only minutes earlier regarding Sam Darnold‘s decision not to throw) that these guys should want to “compete.”