Larry Fitzgerald recruiting Kirk Cousins to Arizona

Kirk Cousins on Instagram

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald doesn’t have much time left in his NFL career, and what time he has he wants to spend catching passes from a good quarterback. And so Fitzgerald is recruiting Kirk Cousins to Arizona.

Cousins posted on Instagram a picture of himself and Fitzgerald, with a message that Fitzgerald has been recruiting him.

“Ran into Fitz in the airport yesterday. He’s a GREAT recruiter!” Cousins wrote.

Cousins ending up in Arizona seems like a long shot, as the Cardinals have less salary cap space than other quarterback-needy teams. But Cousins has indicated that his decision will have to do with more than just money, and he’ll be looking for the right fit. Perhaps Fitzgerald can convince him that Arizona is the place to be.