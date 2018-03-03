LSU receiver D.J. Chark runs fastest 40 so far at 4.34

Getty Images

LSU receiver D.J. Chark didn’t challenge John Ross‘ combine-record 4.22, but Chark has run the fastest 40-yard dash so far.

Chark ran a 4.34 on Saturday.

After training with four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, Chark said he hoped to run in the low 4.4s and “anything faster than that would be an accomplishment.”

Chark’s college teammate, LSU cornerback Donte Jackson, also trained with Johnson in McKinney, Texas, and said he hopes to run lower than 4.27.

Alabama cornerback Tony Brown also has a track background and could run under 4.3.