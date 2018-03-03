Pat McAfee almost retired a year earlier than he did

Getty Images

Colts punter Pat McAfee surprised everyone a year ago by retiring early from the NFL. In a visit to Friday’s PFT Live, the Barstool Heartland personality explained that he nearly retired a year earlier.

Coach Chuck Pagano talked McAfee out of leaving after the 2015 season, during a flight back from an overseas USO Tour. After 2016, McAfee left — even though his mortal enemy, G.M. Ryan Grigson, had finally been fired.

That’s probably the extent of the actual football discussion during the 15 minutes or so with McAfee. Which made it a nice break from the 20-plus football interviews conducted throughout the week at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

For the full experience, check out the video.