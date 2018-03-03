PFT Live returns to NBCSN on Monday, with a vengeance

PFT Live

It’s been a long four weeks without PFT Live on NBCSN. That’s about to end on Monday.

Although PFT Live remained on NBC Sports Radio throughout the Olympics, PFT Live has been on a one-month hiatus from TV. That ends on Monday.

We’ll be back on Monday, and we’ll be live for two hours every weekday until the offseason program ends in June. That means Chris Simms will be back, too, sharing his views on anything and everything about football — from the contract given last week to the quarterback he puts at No. 70 in the league to the player he thinks should be the first quarterback taken in the draft.

If you haven’t seen the show before, what the hell? If you have, you know it’s football talk without gimmicks or goofiness but that still has a sharp edge, entertainment value, and a fairly smart sense of humor, especially when Simms says something fairly stupid.

Until Monday arrives, get caught up on the PFT Live podcast, which includes plenty of interviews from Indianapolis, including visits with Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman, Saints coach Sean Payton, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, and many more.

Be sure to listen, rate, review, subscribe, lather, rinse, repeat right here.