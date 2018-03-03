Quinton Flowers willing to switch positions but wants shot to play QB

Getty Images

South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers will participate in running back and punt return drills. But he wants a chance to be an NFL quarterback.

“I just want a shot first — at quarterback,” Flowers said.

Flowers finished with 42 school records, leading USF to a 21-4 record over his final two seasons. But Flowers measured only 5-10 3/8, considered too short for an NFL quarterback. He heard the same thing in high school.

“It’s always been about heart,” said Flowers, who weighed 214 and ran a 4.63 in the 40. “It’s never about the size. It’s never about how much you weigh. It’s about how much heart you have. I’ve been doubted all my life. I’ve been going through things all my life. I played every position in high school. I’m just a guy who wants to win. I’m destined to win. I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

Flowers said he is open to changing positions at the next level, a question he is hearing from scouts.

“I’d say it’s kind of a 50-50 thing. Some teams talk about quarterback. Some teams talk about running back,” Flowers said. “At the end of the day, I just want to fulfill my dream and be able to give back once I make it.”