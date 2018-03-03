Report: Bears, Dolphins talking Jordan Howard-Jarvis Landry trade

Getty Images

The talk that the Bears could trade for Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is heating up, and a big name has emerged as the potential return: Jordan Howard.

According to John Mullin of NBC Chicago, the Bears and Dolphins have had conversations about the Dolphins sending Landry, the 11th overall pick and a third-round pick to Chicago in exchange for Howard and the eighth overall pick.

The Bears have made several moves this offseason to clear salary cap space, while the Dolphins don’t have a lot of cap space, so that trade would make sense from that perspective: Howard is inexpensive, with salaries of $630,000 and $720,000 in the two years remaining on his rookie contract. Landry, on the other hand, is on the franchise tag and will probably want something north of $15 million a year on a long-term contract.

No trade can be completed officially until the start of the league year on March 14, but teams can verbally agree to trades now, and talk is heating up around the Bears and Dolphins.