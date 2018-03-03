Report: Kirk Cousins list down to four teams

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2018, 12:23 PM EST
Since he’s been willing to be patient so far, Kirk Cousins is going to take his time through his free agency process.

But he has apparently pared the list of teams he’ll consider.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the final four teams expected to be in the running for his services are the Broncos, Cardinals, Jets, and Vikings.

Each have their own pluses and minuses. The Broncos and Vikings can offer immediate competitiveness thanks to good defenses. The Cardinals offer the opportunity to play with a future Hall of Famer in Larry Fitzgerald and warm weather. The Jets have the major market appeal, along with the most cap space of the group and, well, desperation.

Absent from that list despite their obvious need at the position is Cleveland, despite the best lobbying efforts of left tackle Joe Thomas.

Schefter also reports that the teams involved are considering short-term deals, perhaps as short as three years, with big guarantees. Considering Cousins has played the last two years on the tag for Washington, he has a flexibility not every free agent enjoys.

And the dynamics of the pursuit of Cousins will have impacts far beyond his own future, as quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Matt Ryan are working on new deals, and the fallback plans such as Case Keenum and others hinge to some degree on the choice Cousins make and the numbers involved.

15 responses to “Report: Kirk Cousins list down to four teams

  1. Out of those teams the Vikings are by far the most attractive. New stadium, great defense, great coaching, great supporting cast on offense. But I do think he will be offered more money from the Jets.

  3. Cousins, when he signs with the Jets after they offered him the most money: “I felt like this team was ready to win now and I have so many offensive weapons to use. I think New York is the best fit by far for my family and I and our Midwest values.”

  4. most interesting choice to see him make – Broncos
    likely best chance of winning with a defense – Vikings
    Prove he can carry a team – Cardinals
    Ruin his career – Jets

  5. If he goes to Cleveland, he can become a legend. They have the draft picks to support him, and the former Packers front office that knows how to win!

  7. If he comes to Minnesota and delivers the Vikings their first Super Bowl in franchise history he will be a hero forever.

  8. I don’t think this guy is good enough to warrant this sort of attention. In fact, his head coach let him go and his former coach went after garroppolo instead.

  9. Zimmer and the Vikings are not going to compromise their defense for this guy. They probably won’t sign him or if they do, it will not be for all that money people are talking about. After all, he wants to win, so he actually may take a less to do so, like he said. However, it’s always about the money. The Vikes aren’t signing him and I don’t think they should. I have been getting so many thumbs down today about why the Vikes shouldn’t sign him or the risks involved in signing him, there is no reason for you guys to stop giving me thumbs down now.

    – Vikings fan

  11. what is funny about his list that each team is already in a cap hell, especially if they throw 30 mil
    per at him

    the vikes will immediately get worse, the jets are already horrible and the cardinals are rebuilding with fitzgerald in his last year, and the bronocs need to shed bloated contracts

    it is crazy to think arizona never bid on garoppolo

    stunning mismanagement

  12. I like Cousins and am glad he is able to cash in. I have seen him play some amazing football in some games and also be inconsistent at times too.
    Glad he is able to get the H out of Washington…but boy whoever ends up getting him will be paying out the wazoo.

  13. vancouversportsbro says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    This guy is acting like he’s Michael Jordan on the free agency market. Can see him just taking the biggest pay and bombing. Welcome to the Jets

    I agree but that is because the media is treating him like the Michael Jordan of the FA market. He may be the most interesting, but his record and stats regressed over the last 3 years. He is hardly better or even comparable to the top QB talent in the league – yet he will get paid as one of them. I believe he will be shown as ordinary (9-7, 8-7-1, 7-9 is already ordinary in my book) so a short-term deal is probably the right thing. Jets…rumored $60 million in structure? That’s just lunacy and will ensure the guys in green remain at the bottom of the barrel for years to come. But hey – it’s not my money.

  14. This Bronco fan has too many cousins now. I say take your chances in the draft Johnnie. Most of these first few guys should be as good as cousins within a couple years.

  15. He should go to Cleveland where he isn’t following in anyone else’s footsteps and can forge his own identity and legend. Cleveland would love him.

