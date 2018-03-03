Report: Kirk Cousins list down to four teams

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2018, 12:23 PM EST
AP

Since he’s been willing to be patient so far, Kirk Cousins is going to take his time through his free agency process.

But he has apparently pared the list of teams he’ll consider.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the final four teams expected to be in the running for his services are the Broncos, Cardinals, Jets, and Vikings.

Each have their own pluses and minuses. The Broncos and Vikings can offer immediate competitiveness thanks to good defenses. The Cardinals offer the opportunity to play with a future Hall of Famer in Larry Fitzgerald and warm weather. The Jets have the major market appeal, along with the most cap space of the group and, well, desperation.

Absent from that list despite their obvious need at the position is Cleveland, despite the best lobbying efforts of left tackle Joe Thomas.

Schefter also reports that the teams involved are considering short-term deals, perhaps as short as three years, with big guarantees. Considering Cousins has played the last two years on the tag for Washington, he has a flexibility not every free agent enjoys.

And the dynamics of the pursuit of Cousins will have impacts far beyond his own future, as quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Matt Ryan are working on new deals, and the fallback plans such as Case Keenum and others hinge to some degree on the choice Cousins make and the numbers involved.

86 responses to “Report: Kirk Cousins list down to four teams

  1. Out of those teams the Vikings are by far the most attractive. New stadium, great defense, great coaching, great supporting cast on offense. But I do think he will be offered more money from the Jets.

  3. Cousins, when he signs with the Jets after they offered him the most money: “I felt like this team was ready to win now and I have so many offensive weapons to use. I think New York is the best fit by far for my family and I and our Midwest values.”

  4. most interesting choice to see him make – Broncos
    likely best chance of winning with a defense – Vikings
    Prove he can carry a team – Cardinals
    Ruin his career – Jets

  5. If he goes to Cleveland, he can become a legend. They have the draft picks to support him, and the former Packers front office that knows how to win!

  7. If he comes to Minnesota and delivers the Vikings their first Super Bowl in franchise history he will be a hero forever.

  8. I don’t think this guy is good enough to warrant this sort of attention. In fact, his head coach let him go and his former coach went after garroppolo instead.

  9. Zimmer and the Vikings are not going to compromise their defense for this guy. They probably won’t sign him or if they do, it will not be for all that money people are talking about. After all, he wants to win, so he actually may take a less to do so, like he said. However, it’s always about the money. The Vikes aren’t signing him and I don’t think they should. I have been getting so many thumbs down today about why the Vikes shouldn’t sign him or the risks involved in signing him, there is no reason for you guys to stop giving me thumbs down now.

    – Vikings fan

  11. what is funny about his list that each team is already in a cap hell, especially if they throw 30 mil
    per at him

    the vikes will immediately get worse, the jets are already horrible and the cardinals are rebuilding with fitzgerald in his last year, and the bronocs need to shed bloated contracts

    it is crazy to think arizona never bid on garoppolo

    stunning mismanagement

  12. I like Cousins and am glad he is able to cash in. I have seen him play some amazing football in some games and also be inconsistent at times too.
    Glad he is able to get the H out of Washington…but boy whoever ends up getting him will be paying out the wazoo.

  13. vancouversportsbro says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    This guy is acting like he’s Michael Jordan on the free agency market. Can see him just taking the biggest pay and bombing. Welcome to the Jets

    I agree but that is because the media is treating him like the Michael Jordan of the FA market. He may be the most interesting, but his record and stats regressed over the last 3 years. He is hardly better or even comparable to the top QB talent in the league – yet he will get paid as one of them. I believe he will be shown as ordinary (9-7, 8-7-1, 7-9 is already ordinary in my book) so a short-term deal is probably the right thing. Jets…rumored $60 million in structure? That’s just lunacy and will ensure the guys in green remain at the bottom of the barrel for years to come. But hey – it’s not my money.

  14. This Bronco fan has too many cousins now. I say take your chances in the draft Johnnie. Most of these first few guys should be as good as cousins within a couple years.

  15. He should go to Cleveland where he isn’t following in anyone else’s footsteps and can forge his own identity and legend. Cleveland would love him.

  16. That short-term contract he wants will make it harder to get the money he wants because a big signing bonus can’t be averaged out over a long contract. Makes it tough for the Vikings, who have other guys they need to pay in the next couple years, and the Broncos and Cardinals, who don’t have much cap space. That leaves the Jets, unless he changes his mind about maximizing the money and winning instead.

  17. How are the Jets in cap hell with 100 mil? They could add 4 more starters and have 3 picks in the top 50. Doesn’t sound so bad to me….Probably sign Dion Lewis to start.

  19. If he was that good, why didn’t Washington sign him to a long term deal? They preferred noodle arm Alex Smith to Cousins. Good luck to those four teams chasing this guy. I don’t think he is worth it.

  22. Cousins, is an average QB, in what (for the most part is) a below average QB market. Out side of Breese, and possibly Keenum, what is there? NOTHING!
    I do NOT want my Vikings go out & waste money on this man. He has proven that he is average….at best.

  23. tylawspick6 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    what is funny about his list that each team is already in a cap hell
    ____________________________________________________

    What is funny is you continuously talking about ‘cap hell’ without so much as a nod at reality, every one of the 4 teams mentioned can afford Cousins. NY & MN are in the top 10 in cap space, in fact the Jets have close to $100m in space. Very simple cuts & restructures could easily push Denver’s space north of $40m. By crafting the contract correctly the Cards can push the big hit into next season when they will have over $90m in space available.

  25. Cousins should go to Minnesota if they offer enough money. Minnesota has the most talent, a proven coach, and a controlled environment that helps mediocre arm strength QBs. Although there is talent in Denver and Arizona, both teams have young unproven coaches. Denver’s elevation would help Cousins’ mediocre arm strength to throw deeper.
    Cousin’s ego would have to be off the charts if he thinks he could turn around the Jets or Browns.

  27. Actually, there are only 3 teams in play here: Jets, Broncos, and Cardinals. The Vikings are not going near him. Cousins will automatically weaken their defense, eating up all that cap money. Only if they can do a slight of hand, working with the cap numbers, will they bother with him.

  28. reddzen says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:51 pm
    vancouversportsbro says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    This guy is acting like he’s Michael Jordan on the free agency market. Can see him just taking the biggest pay and bombing. Welcome to the Jets

    I agree but that is because the media is treating him like the Michael Jordan of the FA market. He may be the most interesting, but his record and stats regressed over the last 3 years. He is hardly better or even comparable to the top QB talent in the league – yet he will get paid as one of them. I believe he will be shown as ordinary (9-7, 8-7-1, 7-9 is already ordinary in my book) so a short-term deal is probably the right thing. Jets…rumored $60 million in structure? That’s just lunacy and will ensure the guys in green remain at the bottom of the barrel for years to come. But hey – it’s not my money.

    ——
    I’m beginning to think the people that think a team’s record proves how good a QB is really don’t know much about football.

    A QB doesn’t play special teams, doesn’t play defense, and generally doesn’t run the ball.

    Me being a Redskins fan have seen first hand the huge improvement in our offense since Cousins took over. Before him with RG3 under center our offensive line was allowing some of the highest sack totals in the league. Cousins comes in and same line different sack totals. Offensively passes were getting made that were not before, drives were being kept alive. People tried to say it was his receiving talent but this past season with Desean and Pierre gone and tight end Jordan Reed injured most of the seasons Cousins still delivered with one of the worse receiving Corp in the league. Not to mention one of the worse running game and a poor offense. Give it up already. Stop being simplistic and judge the player on his own.

  29. Wayyy overvalued and way over hyped. As a Vikings fan, I liked Bradford. He played well, picked up the system quickly and showed some smarts at the line changing plays, but degenerative knee issues don’t usually turn out like we hope. In addition, Bridgewater is certainly one of the most likable and hard working guys, but he has never shown the arm strength or decision making to stick. Keenum, on the other hand, showed toughness, smarts and skill this past year. He ranked first among quarterbacks in play action scenarios and right up there in third down conversions. Got to move the chains. He did that. He also picked up a new system in one year. Personally, I don’t think any quarterback in the league is worth thirty million a year other than Brady and Rogers, but I am an old crust man. I realize the market determines that, but I also think that the Vikings should stay with Keenum at around fifteen mil per with a solid bonus and incentive package that allows him to earn up to thirty. Why not have an incentive laden contract? Keenum has shown great determination to prove folks wrong, just like Foles. Give him the chance. Doesn’t have to be more than three years and that gives continuity and flexibility to lock up some of the defensive stars like Barr and Kendricks as their contracts will be coming up soon.

  30. Now will be the time when Cousins shows what’s important to him. If he chooses the Jets then all he cares about is money. Does he want to win? Then any of those three other teams are viable. My guess it’s all about the money for Cousins.

  32. Maybe he should consider who he has to play in the divisions
    Jets = Brady
    Minn = Rodgers Stafford
    Card = Jimmy G and Golf
    DEN = Carr and Rivers

  34. Arizona also could contend right away if they land Kirk Cousins. Arizona has an elite top 5 caliber defense built to contend that is the 2nd best defenses on that list, tied with the Bronco’s defense Arizona’s is just younger with Arizona having just rebuilt theirs over the last two years. Arizona also has a top 5 rushing offense lead by arguably the best & most complete RB in the NFL who doubles as a truly elite #2 WR & Route-Runner in Elite All-Pro RB/WR David Johnson, having him back healthy makes a massive difference as he is %35-%40 of the offense by himself. Arizona also will have young 2nd year 5″11/200pd RB/WR TJ Logan back fully healthy who has elite 4.35 speed as well as top speed & hands, dropping only 1 pass in 3 years in College. Logan looked extremely good & was tearing thru defenses in camp and pre-season before he broke his wrist, Arizona is very high on him and looking forward to having him back. Arizona has a good core of pass catchers at WR & TE with elite All-Pro WR Larry Fitzgerald returning, Arizona will also add a guy in free-agency and in the draft & Arizona will have a good solid O-Line with everyone back healthy this year with top young NFL up n coming LT 6″5 DJ Humphries at LT & healthy massive 6″5 All-Pro Mike Iupati at LG, though Veldheer and Shipley will be let go which free’s up a little over $9M. Arizona will add a couple O-Linemen in both free agency and then likely 2 in the draft. I’d love to see AZ sign 6″5 C/G Matt Slauson @ $1.5M (6″5 C/G Joe Berger also could be has cheap and is still a above-avg linemen) as well as 6″4/305pd RG/T Senio Kelemente @ $2.5M per year on a 2YR deal and 6″6 RT Chris Fleming @ 3YR/10.5M at 3.5M a year. All of those guys are good cheap pass protecting O-Linemen who fit Arizona’s new offense, with AZ set to have around $40M in free agency once they start releasing a few guys 3 those 4 linemen I mentioned could very likely end up in AZ as they make sense. AZ could draft long term options to develop behind them like hopefully landing either my 6″2/305pd Isaiah Wynn or 6″2/338pd OG WIll Hernandez in round 2 & C Frank Ragnow in round 3. If both are gone i’d just prefer Arizona use one or their two 3rd rd picks to draft 6″5/309pd powerful Center Frank Ragnow to anchor the middle & take massive 6″6/305pd Auburn RG Braden Smith who is built like a Brinks trunk w/ a broad chest, long hulking 34.5in long arms & thick tree trunk size legs with their 2nd 3rd rd pick or possibly in round 4 if they think he will be there, dude is an absolute mauler. Those two will give Arizona two monsters maulers up front. AZ will most definitely add both 2-3 O-Linemen in free agency and 2 O-Linemen via the draft, Arizona will have a very good O-Line in 2018.

    With a top 5 elite defense and rushing offense in place and some very good weapons, all Arizona needs is at minimum good solid average QB play to become playoff contenders in the NFC, though that QB won’t be Kirk Cousins. Cousins just isnt worth the $27-$30M dollars he is seeking, I’d much rather some other team makes that mistake. Personally, I think Arizona will sign QB Case Keenum to a 2-3yr deal while also trading up 5-10 spots to grab their QB of the future in round 1, likely taking Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen or Josh Allen. With scouts believing Josh Rosen will slide a bit due to character & a bit of injury concerns I hope Arizona trades their 2019 1st round pick & they move up 7-11 spots drafting 6″4/228pd QB Josh Rosen. Rosen is by far the best & most accurate natural pocket passing QB in this draft and he is very intelligent, with Arizona building an excellent O-Line he would fit perfectly in the run heavy offense Arizona is building utilizing a lot of play action passing which Rosen excels at. I think they will target and trade up for Rosen.

  35. butski29 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 1:38 pm
    /////////
    The only problem I have with your post is that Keenum would sign for $15 mil a year, plus incentives. Why should he? He showed enough for a team to shell out 4 years at $20 per year already. Incentive laden? Nope. Players want the cash up front, while they can get it. And I don’t blame them. I’d be comfortable giving Keenum an $80 mil contract for 4 years total.

  38. I hope the Vikings don’t get caught up in bidding for Cousins and wind up paying all their cap for 1 guy. We all have seen how that is working out for another NFCN team that has a sub par roster other than 1 greedy self absorbed player that is about to get more unbalanced.

  39. askeddie11 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 1:49 pm
    Maybe he should consider who he has to play in the divisions
    Jets = Brady
    Minn = Rodgers Stafford
    Card = Jimmy G and Golf
    DEN = Carr and Rivers
    ____________________________________________________

    #1 in the NFC-W 49ers QB Jimmy G is still very green with a whole lot to prove and showed he has a penchant for turning the ball over throwing 7TDs & 6INTs along with 1 fumble. Teams had no film on Jimmy at all last year outside of 1 start a few years prior, DC”s hadnt studied him and how to stop him & mess his day up. You can beat your bottom dollar they are this off-season, and my money is on Jimmy G struggling next year and busting. Bill B is not a stupid man, he isnt going to trade a true franchise QB for a 2nd round pick. Bill B is NOTORIOUS for getting rid of players right before they fall apart or ripping people off in trades, the only bad trade Bill ever made was when he let Elite All-Pro OLB Chandler Jones go.
    Bill B did this with Matt Cassell to, and Cassell’s first full year before DC’s studied tape on him he threw for 27TDs-7INTs with a 93.9 QB Passer Rating, Cassell ending becoming a MASSIVE TRADE BUST after that 1 good year. Lets see what Jimmy does next year when that short passng game is taken away and he has an elite pass rush beating down on him, the guy has only played a handful of games and SF has already paid him, ill bet money they end up massively regreting paying him.

  40. sceaglesfan says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:39 pm
    I don’t think this guy is good enough to warrant this sort of attention. In fact, his head coach let him go and his former coach went after garroppolo instead.

    ———————

    Washington wanted him back so badly, they franchise tagged him 2 years in a row and paid him around $44M for those 2 years. Washington knew they were not going to get him to sign this season an would not pay another franchise tag that was going to be around $30M for another season. His former coach went after Garroppolo because that was the only guarantee at the time. He traded for him, there was no guarantee Cousins would sign with SF in the off season.

  41. purplepride11 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:26 pm
    Out of those teams the Vikings are by far the most attractive. New stadium, great defense, great coaching, great supporting cast on offense. But I do think he will be offered more money from the Jets.

    ——————-
    That defense gets talked up a lot, and has some regular season heroics and stats. But when it comes to championship drives they always have a breakdown at the end. Sometimes closer, sometimes further, but so dar it has always happened. They have yet to live up to all the bragging the Vikings fans do about them.

  42. tyelee says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:32 pm
    most interesting choice to see him make – Broncos
    likely best chance of winning with a defense – Vikings
    Prove he can carry a team – Cardinals
    Ruin his career – Jets
    ________________________________________________________-

    Arizona has an Elite top 5 defense that via DVOA ranked #4 overall, #1 versus run and #9 versus pass and it will be even better next year getting guys back healthy like borderline elite OLB/DE Markus Golden. Arizona also will have an elite top 5 rushing offense with arguably the best RB in the NFL in Elite All-Pro RB/WR David Johnson, RB/WR TJ Logan with his 4.35 40speed and elite hands (1 dropped pass in 3yrs in college) doubling as a WR who Arizona is very high on is also fully healthy after breaking his wrist in pre-season his rookie year which before he did he was gutting defenses with his speed. All-Pro elite WR Larry Fitzgerald who is arguably the 2nd best WR in NFL History is coming back as well giving AZ a lot of pass catching weapons and is coming off his 3rd straight 100+rec/1000+ season, Arizona will add a WR in both free agency and the draft. AZ has a good O-Line they just lost everyone to injury last year, Veldheer/Shipley will be released freeing up $9M but excellent 6″5 LT DJ Humphries who is one of the best young tackles in the game & a fully 110% healthy 6″5 All-Pro LG Mike Iupati will be back with 6″3 Evan Boehm getting moved back to his natural position @ Center where he is much better. Arizona will definitely sign 2-3 free agent O-Linemen w/ a lot of good linemen available in free agency & they will likely draft 2 O-Linemen. Arizona will have a good O-Line.
    So given all of the talent Arizona has please tell me, how exactly would QB Kirk Cousins be carrying the team if he signed with the Cardinals? Which I pray that he doesn’t because he isnt worth the money he wants. QB’s who carry teams don’t have elite top 5 caliber defenses or elite top 5 rushing offenses (with All-Pro RB/WR David Johnson arguably NFL’s best back & 2nd RB/WR TJ Logan both back fully healthy) along with a talented receiving core to fall back on ….. QB’s who carry teams usually have at best average mediocre defenses (not defenses that rank via DVOA #4th overall, #1 vs run, #9 vs pass) without much of a run game they certainly never have arguably the best RB/WR in the NFL at their disposal. Kirk Cousins MOST DEFINITELY WOULD NOT BE CARRYING the Arizona Cardinals if he does in fact end up signing here which hopefully he does not.

  43. tylawspick6 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    what is funny about his list that each team is already in a cap hell, especially if they throw 30 mil
    per at him

    the vikes will immediately get worse, the jets are already horrible and the cardinals are rebuilding with fitzgerald in his last year, and the bronocs need to shed bloated contracts

    it is crazy to think arizona never bid on garoppolo

    stunning mismanagement

    ==================================

    every single one of those teams have more ( infact 2 of them are in the top 10 ) cap space than your cheat….i mean patriots.

    but yeah they are all in cap hell right?

  44. I have no horse in the race but I think the Vikings have the most to offer. Have the best supporting cast (top tier offensive line, good WRs, get a good RB back from injury, and one of the best defenses) and they have LOTS of money to spend.

  45. Maybe he should consider who he has to play in the divisions
    Jets = Brady
    Minn = Rodgers Stafford
    Card = Jimmy G and Golf
    DEN = Carr and Rivers

    __________________________________

    how do you create this list and leave off Wilson for the NFC West?

  46. murphyslaw40 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 1:23 pm
    I really do not consider Arizona to have much of a chance. Beyond Larry, what appeal is there?
    _______________________________________________________

    Um, how about once of the best defenses in the NFL that is stacked with talent at all 3 levels that via pro football outsiders DVOA ranked #4th overall, #1 versus the run, #9 versus the pass without some of its top players who were injured early on but will be back this year like borderline Elite pass-rusher Markus Golden. The defense with so many young 1-2-3rd year players will be even better this year with young players like 2nd year elite All-Pro Safety Budda Baker growing on the field same with ILB/OLB Hasson Reddick. Offensively how about having an elite top 5 rushing offense now that arguably the best most complete dual-threat RB in the NFL in Elite All-Pro RB/WR David Johnson is fully healthy, the guy who put up more TDs in his first 2 years than L. Bell did in his first 4yrs setting multiple NFL records like 15 straight games with over 100+YDs breaking Barry Sanders old record and becoming just 3rd player in NFL History other than HOF’s Gale Sayers & Jim Brown to put up 33TDs in his first 31 games. RB/WR TJ Logan with his 4.35 40speed and elite hands (1 dropped pass in 3yrs in college) doubling as a WR who Arizona is very high on is also fully healthy after breaking his wrist in pre-season his rookie year which before he did he was gutting defenses with his speed. All-Pro elite WR Larry Fitzgerald who is arguably the 2nd best WR in NFL History is coming back as well giving AZ a lot of pass-catching weapons and is coming off his 3rd straight 100+rec/1000+ season, Arizona will add a WR in both free agency and the draft. How about two good receiving TE’s one of which is the former #1 college recruit @ WR in the Nation in 6″5/250pd TE Ricky Seals-Jones who at TE is extremely difficult for LB’s and Safety’s to cover, RSJ is a WR playing TE & extremely crisp polished WR with elite hands who understand how to his size like a BB Point Guard does to box guys going up and getting the ball like Jimmy Graham does. Ricky Seals-Jones going into his 2nd season is going to take off in Mike McCoy’s offense after rocketing onto the season last year and is going to become one of the best receiving TE”s in the NFL, watch.
    AZ has a good O-Line they just lost everyone to injury last year, Veldheer/Shipley will be released freeing up $9M but excellent 6″5 LT DJ Humphries who is one of the best young tackles in the game & a fully 110% healthy 6″5 All-Pro LG Mike Iupati will be back with 6″3 Evan Boehm getting moved back to his natural position @ Center where he is much better. Arizona will definitely sign 2-3 free agent O-Linemen w/ a lot of good linemen available in free agency & they will likely draft 2 O-Linemen. Arizona will have a good O-Line.

    Other than the football team Arizona has one of the best most technologically advanced stadiums in the NFL with arguably the best training facilties in the NFL that also includes a domed practice field with AC so players dont have to practice outside in Summer Time when their not at Stadium. The weather in Arizona is always perfect & Phoenix is one of the most modern beautiful cities in the countries with endless things to do. Arizona has one of the top 10 GM’s in the NFL in Steve Keim which is high on a QBs lists along with an excellent very talented coaching staff with Steve Wilks as the head coach.

    I dont even want QB Kirk Cousins in the desert, he isnt worth $27-$30M Dollars. To say their is nothing appealing in Arizona though is outright retarded, one of the dumbest statements i’ve heard on this site. If it was 1990 i’d agree with you but its almost 2020, times have changed.

  47. tylawspick6 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    what is funny about his list that each team is already in a cap hell, especially if they throw 30 mil
    per at him

    the vikes will immediately get worse, the jets are already horrible and the cardinals are rebuilding with fitzgerald in his last year, and the bronocs need to shed bloated contracts

    it is crazy to think arizona never bid on garoppolo

    stunning mismanagement
    _______________________________________________

    Arizona isnt rebuilding. Arizona has one of the top defenses in the league that is loaded ranking via DVOA #4th overall, #1 vs run, #9 vs pass last year w/out some of their best players that will only get better this year getting those players back and Arizona has a lot of talent offensively.

    What Arizona IS REBUILDING is the QB position, thats what their rebuilding. Lucky for the Cardinals this off-season is the best year to be needing a QB I can ever remember, as both the free agent market & draft is extremely deep with QBs. I personally think Arizona will sign QB Case Keenum in free agency to a 2-3yr deal while also trading up 7-11 spots in round 1 trading their 2019 1st round pick to do so & they land one of the top 4 QB’s. I personally hope they land Josh Rosen. Arizona could also stay pat at 15th and draft dual threat dynamic play maker QB Lamar Jackson or trade back a few spots adding a 2nd round pick drafting QB Mason Rudolph who AZ is said to also like somewhere in the 20s. Arizona will get a talented QB this off-season no matter what.

  48. At this point I think it fair to say that the Broncos defense is in decline and is not quite the selling point it is advertised as being.

  49. Cousins would immediately improve every one of the teams mentioned. The guy has played very well on a very mediocre team. He is not the reason the team didnt win games. Can anyone name the top 3 receivers on the Redskins? Didn’t think so.

    If those teams don’t get Cousins, what are they are going to end with? Probably nothing too good.

    The next best player available is Keenum.
    Bradford throws nothing but 3 yard passes and is brittle. Way overrated.
    Bridgewater was nothing special before the injury. He will be nothing special after it.
    Foles is interesting if the Eagles decide to trade him, but they would be dumb to do that with Wentz still “coming back”. He is a cheap insurance policy.

    Is there anyone else that can play available?

  50. hawkkiller says:
    March 3, 2018 at 2:39 pm
    tyelee says:
    March 3, 2018 at 12:32 pm
    most interesting choice to see him make – Broncos
    likely best chance of winning with a defense – Vikings
    Prove he can carry a team – Cardinals
    Ruin his career – Jets
    ________________________________________________________-

    Arizona has an Elite top 5 defense that via DVOA ranked #4 overall, #1 versus run and #9 versus pass and it will be even better next year getting guys back healthy like borderline elite OLB/DE Markus Golden. Arizona also will have an elite top 5 rushing offense with arguably the best RB in the NFL in Elite All-Pro RB/WR David Johnson, RB/WR TJ Logan with his 4.35 40speed and elite hands (1 dropped pass in 3yrs in college) doubling as a WR who Arizona is very high on is also fully healthy after breaking his wrist in pre-season his rookie year which before he did he was gutting defenses with his speed. All-Pro elite WR Larry Fitzgerald who is arguably the 2nd best WR in NFL History is coming back as well giving AZ a lot of pass catching weapons and is coming off his 3rd straight 100+rec/1000+ season, Arizona will add a WR in both free agency and the draft. AZ has a good O-Line they just lost everyone to injury last year, Veldheer/Shipley will be released freeing up $9M but excellent 6″5 LT DJ Humphries who is one of the best young tackles in the game & a fully 110% healthy 6″5 All-Pro LG Mike Iupati will be back with 6″3 Evan Boehm getting moved back to his natural position @ Center where he is much better. Arizona will definitely sign 2-3 free agent O-Linemen w/ a lot of good linemen available in free agency & they will likely draft 2 O-Linemen. Arizona will have a good O-Line.
    So given all of the talent Arizona has please tell me, how exactly would QB Kirk Cousins be carrying the team if he signed with the Cardinals? Which I pray that he doesn’t because he isnt worth the money he wants. QB’s who carry teams don’t have elite top 5 caliber defenses or elite top 5 rushing offenses (with All-Pro RB/WR David Johnson arguably NFL’s best back & 2nd RB/WR TJ Logan both back fully healthy) along with a talented receiving core to fall back on ….. QB’s who carry teams usually have at best average mediocre defenses (not defenses that rank via DVOA #4th overall, #1 vs run, #9 vs pass) without much of a run game they certainly never have arguably the best RB/WR in the NFL at their disposal. Kirk Cousins MOST DEFINITELY WOULD NOT BE CARRYING the Arizona Cardinals if he does in fact end up signing here which hopefully he does not.

    ____

    I am shocked, SHOCKED! That the ELITE Arizona Cardinals lost even one game last year. Certainly they will be undefeated next year with any middling QB at the helm.

  51. I think the biggest two deciding factors will be the Vikings oline vs Denvers oline. And the Vikings state taxes vs Denvers state taxes.

    If he does pick Minnesota then Denver fans will absolutely love Keenum.
    Personally want Care more than Kirk. We’ll see.

  52. I hope the Vikings out-bid everybody for Cousins and wind up paying too much for a pretender. Perfect fit. We all have seen how high expectations and actual talent don’t mix for this overrated NFCN team. They tried a sub par roster with Peterson……..a greedy self absorbed player that was always an underperforming pretender. He too was a perfect fit.

  55. murphyslaw40 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    I really do not consider Arizona to have much of a chance. Beyond Larry, what appeal is there?

    ———————————

    -Great defense
    -David Johnson
    -Best grass (or any) field in the NFL and indoors so perfect weather for 8 games
    -Players that put the pro in professional
    -Top notch organization which is constantly looking and asking what they can invest in to make the team better
    -A team that went 8-8 without a their starting RB, QB, and most of their OL.

    The question should be, what do these other teams have that the Cardinals don’t.

    The only things that come up are these.

    Vikings… better recent history
    Jets… more money
    Broncos… ????

  56. Who would want to go to Minnesota? It is the armpit of the USA, and you can count on never going to a Super Bowl unless you buy a ticket. It is simply the last stop destination for has-beens and castoffs who can’t cut it anywhere else. Excluding their draft picks, who leave their luggage packed in breathless anticipation of the day their rookie contract expires and they can go to a real football team. Not to mention having to hear that moronic horn for every little thing, including bathroom breaks.

  59. Cousins is not a bad QB like many are making him out to be. He was stuck with the Redskins for crying out loud. That team has 0 interest in chemistry. Snyder is one of the worst in the business at running a franchise. Cousins did not have much O-line support, WR support or reliable run game. Hes always been asked to carry the team on his own without support. No hes not the next best thing in the league, and no I dont think he deserves what he will get paid, but he is a mid-teir QB who can win with a team that has the parts.

  60. Out of those teams the Vikings are by far the most attractive. New stadium, great defense, great coaching, great supporting cast on offense. But I do think he will be offered more money from the Jets.

    He’s perfect for the Vikings. Overblown sense of self, mediocre to poor results when the season is on the line…always blames someone else for his imperfections..perfect!

  61. stellarperformance says:
    March 3, 2018 at 4:06 pm
    I hope the Vikings out-bid everybody for Cousins and wind up paying too much for a pretender. Perfect fit. We all have seen how high expectations and actual talent don’t mix for this overrated NFCN team. They tried a sub par roster with Peterson……..a greedy self absorbed player that was always an underperforming pretender. He too was a perfect fit.

    ///////////////////////
    stellarperformance says:
    March 3, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    I agree 100%. Beacause Cousins contract will set the bar for Rodgers to exceed. Then;

    stellarperformance says:
    March 3, 2018 at 4:06 pm
    The packers pay too much for a pretender. Perfect fit. We all have seen how high expectations and actual talent don’t mix for this overrated NFCN team. They tried a sub par roster with Rodgers…..a greedy self absorbed player that was always an underperforming pretender.

  63. His best bet is Minnesota, but regardless of that, no one on that list is a Kirk Cousins away from dethroning their current conference champion, even as an upgrade.

  64. I like how people say “if he goes to Minnesota and wins a Super Bowl, he will be loved there forever!!!”

    Like other teams hate their Super Bowl winning QB’s.

  66. stellarperformance says:
    March 3, 2018 at 4:06 pm
    I hope the Vikings out-bid everybody for Cousins and wind up paying too much for a pretender. Perfect fit. We all have seen how high expectations and actual talent don’t mix for this overrated NFCN team. They tried a sub par roster with Peterson……..a greedy self absorbed player that was always an underperforming pretender. He too was a perfect fit.

    /////

    You must have missed the article saying that Rodgers is going to wait for Cousins to sign and then ask for even more. I forgot you’re more concerned with reading articles about the Vikings than ones about your own team. Also, talking about a subpar roster outside of one guy? Seems like you may have CTE, amnesia, or some other form of memory loss. Last year GB finished 22nd in total defense, 23rd in Pass D, and 17th in Run D. The Vikings 1st, 2nd, and 2nd. The packers also finished 15 spots behind the Vikings in total offense (11th vs 26), 14 spots behind in Passing offense (11th vs 25th), and 10 behind in rushing offense (7th vs 17th). Now don’t mistake this as me saying that the Vikes are perfect, I’m just setting a troll in his rightful place because last year we learned which team is really just one player carrying the whole team. Injuries to stars happen and when they every finds out what the rest of the team is made of. Apparently when it comes to the Packers it’s not much more than excuses and delusion.

  68. I’m sick and tired of these ridiculous salaries. GB won 7 games this year and raised its ticket prices an average of $7/ticket. That’s an extra $570,000 for each home game. The average guy is priced out.

    I’m a GB fan, but I’m disgusted. I’ll spend my autumn days this year on a hike with my family.

  69. bondlake says:
    March 3, 2018 at 6:40 pm
    I’m sick and tired of these ridiculous salaries. GB won 7 games this year and raised its ticket prices an average of $7/ticket. That’s an extra $570,000 for each home game. The average guy is priced out.

    I’m a GB fan, but I’m disgusted. I’ll spend my autumn days this year on a hike with my family.

    ——————————
    There are some really good trails up in Minnesota.

  70. You guys really, really don’t understand. It’s not just Cousins; ANY top 10-15 QB would be getting this amount of money. It’s just so happens to be Cousins now but it was Stafford a little while ago.

    It’s just the going rate now for arguably the most difficult position in sports to succeed at. Next year, it will be someone else.

    And for all these guys who say Cousins is over ratted, How can you make that claim when he’s had to make chicken soup with the chicken $hit he’s had in Washington? No O-line, no real running backs, no real wide receivers and he’s thrown for 4000 yards and 25 TD’s in a couple of season’s in Washington? And he’s overrated?

    Give Tom Brady a bad O-line, no running game and No real WR’s and see how effective he’d be.

  72. yougotjackedup says:
    March 3, 2018 at 6:24 pm
    Apparently when it comes to the Packers it’s not much more than excuses and delusion.
    /////////////////////////

    Uh huh. Except the Packers will once again be the beam to beat in the NFCN. Wait and watch. You’ll see. You know it, I know it, everybody knows it.

  73. realdealsteel says:
    March 3, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Give Tom Brady a bad O-line, no running game and No real WR’s and see how effective he’d be.

    ————————————
    He still gets the team as far as the AFCCS.

  75. stellarperformance says:
    March 3, 2018 at 7:01 pm
    yougotjackedup says:
    March 3, 2018 at 6:24 pm
    Apparently when it comes to the Packers it’s not much more than excuses and delusion.
    /////////////////////////

    Uh huh. Except the Packers will once again be the beam to beat in the NFCN. Wait and watch. You’ll see. You know it, I know it, everybody knows it.

    ///////////////////////

    And there’s the delusional part.

  76. afc guy here..if cheeseheads think AR can carry a WHOLE TEAM they Don’t know football…AR is Older and More Prone to Injury..Window HAS CLOSED !!!!!..Cheesers r Done..Best years of AR are Behind him..Team….WELCOME TO MEDIOCRICY !!!

  77. flviking says:
    March 3, 2018 at 7:34 pm
    And there’s the delusional part.
    ////////////////////////////////

    And there’s the in-denial part.

  78. stellarperformance says:
    March 3, 2018 at 7:01 pm
    yougotjackedup says:
    March 3, 2018 at 6:24 pm
    Apparently when it comes to the Packers it’s not much more than excuses and delusion.
    /////////////////////////

    Uh huh. Except the Packers will once again be the beam to beat in the NFCN. Wait and watch. You’ll see. You know it, I know it, everybody knows it.
    ——————————

    The Vikings back on top for the foreseeable future and the Packers back to the dark times already with an aging diva QB is making some of the cheesers a little schizophrenic. It’s fun to witness.

  79. he played the Redskins! He is not a franchise qb by any means, but he is going to get paid!! Kudos for using the Deadskins!!

  80. babygaga19 says:

    March 3, 2018 at 7:00 pm
    AZ has warm weather? They play in a dome, just like the vikes.

    ——————————–

    True…but can you go golfing in Minnesota in December, January, February, March? Didn’t think so.

  81. Seriously, Cousins has made so many millions already so why does he need to hold out for the highest dollar amount(Jets)? Also, if he does not live up to the high standards that John Elway (HOF and 2 SB titles) is going to set, how fun will that be?? Vikes have the best stadium, state of the art practice facility that just opened, a great defense, and top notch WRs and Dalvin Cook returning this season, and a plug and play West Coast offense he is very familiar with. Need I say more??

  82. Cousins has never had a good game when it has been critical. In fact, he had a truly awful game a couple years back when the Skins needed a win for the playoffs. He threw horrible INTs when the team needed him most. Yes, he can put up good numbers against mediocre teams. But in the crunch he has been poor to fair at absolute best. He is not one to lead a team to a winning FG or TD drive in the last 2 minutes of a game like Brady, Brees, Rodgers or Roethlisberger do.

  83. Cousins is a serviceable QB, but not a franchise QB. Period. Overpay for him at your own risk.

  84. Nick Foles is better than Kirk Cousins. Look at their stats and winning percentage. Foles has won playoff games and the Super Bowl! Cousins hasn’t won a single playoff game! If teams want to overpay for Cousins fine but trading for Foles is the much wiser option. And what is Minnesota doing? Keenum is better or at least as good as Cousins!

  85. murphyslaw40 says:
    March 3, 2018 at 1:23 pm
    I really do not consider Arizona to have much of a chance. Beyond Larry, what appeal is there?
    =====================
    I would say the same about denver. beyond… hmm.. nope. there is no appeal.

