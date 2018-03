Getty Images

Doctors at the combine have diagnosed Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst with a heart condition, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hurst will not participate in combine drills and will undergo further testing this week.

Hurst was projected as a possible first-round pick.

He was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American last season when he made 60 tackles, including 13.5 for loss, and five sacks.