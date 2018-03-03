Report: Saints not interested in trade for Jarvis Landry

Getty Images

The Saints showed interest in Jarvis Landry this week, but they’re not willing to part with the compensation and the mega deal it would take to acquire him, Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints are looking to add playmakers to their offense, seeking help at wide receiver and tight end.

The Dolphins have given Landry permission to seek a trade after they placed the franchise tag on the receiver. Landry, who would make a projected $16.2 million for 2018 under the franchise tag, reportedly seeks a contract similar to the four-year, $58 million deal that Green Bay’s Davante Adams signed.

Landry, 25, led the league in receptions with a single-season franchise-record 112 last season. He gained 987 yards and a career-best nine touchdowns.