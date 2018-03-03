Saints G.M. on Drew Brees: “He’s going to be a New Orleans Saint”

Getty Images

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis didn’t want to get into any of the particulars of the negotiations with Drew Brees.

But like everyone else involved in the process, he’s confident a deal will be reached before his quarterback becomes an unrestricted free agent.

“I think the important thing is Drew wants to be a New Orleans Saint,” Loomis said, via Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “We want him to be a New Orleans Saint, so he’s going to be a New Orleans Saint. That’s what my expectation is and we’ll see about the timing of that.”

Loomis met with Brees’ agent Tom Condon Thursday night, but he didn’t want to discuss anything that was said.

“I don’t want to talk about that because look, in part, if I talk about it then they’re going to feel like they need to talk about it,” Loomis said. “I don’t want to put them in that position.”

If the 39-year-old Brees wanted to, he’d find an eager market for his services, but every indication through this process has been that a deal will get done.