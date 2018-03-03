Sam Darnold says not throwing at combine was “best decision for me”

Getty Images

Scouts may or may not learn something new about the quarterbacks who are throwing today. They will learn nothing new about Sam Darnold because he’s not throwing.

The USC quarterback, who drew criticism from NFL Network’s Mike Mayock for his decision, explained it as the “best decision” for him.

“I just felt it was the best decision for me,” Darnold said. “Obviously I’m going to throw at my Pro Day. I think that’s a good opportunity for teams to be able to look at how I can spin it. I’m going to be throwing to guys I’ve played with. I think given all the information I had, I thought that was the best decision.”

The one thing scouts need to learn about Darnold they won’t learn by him throwing against air.

He had 22 interceptions and 21 fumbles in 27 starts at USC.

“In regards to turning the ball over, the No. 1 priority of a quarterback is to protect the football,” Darnold said. “I’m aware of that, and I’m aware how much I turn the ball over and that it’s not OK. I’ve been addressing it this offseason. I’ve been working on keeping two hands [on the ball] in the pocket at all times. The only time I let go of the ball is to throw it. That’s something I’ve really been working on. And also keeping it tight whenever I tuck it and run.”