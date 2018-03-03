Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Steelers scout Mark Gorscak will wear a No. 50 #Shalieve shirt to honor LB Ryan Shazier during linebacker drills on Sunday.

Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome says CB Jimmy Smith is doing well in his rehab from a torn Achilles tendon.

New Bengals assistant coaches have spent the past few weeks meshing with Duke Tobin’s broader roster objectives.

With Joe Thomas likely getting close to the end of the road, the Browns are eyeballing left tackles.

Bills CB Vontae Davis felt like he belonged in Buffalo.

Who would fill WR Jarvis Landry‘s shows, if he leaves the Dolphins?

If Gronk decides to retire, the Patriots could find replacement(s) in the draft.

Jets coach Todd Bowles defended the offensive coordinator he recently fired.

The Texans’ team doctor has won a major award.

Colts coach Frank Reich is trying to find the right balance between management of his staff and giving them autonomy.

How will the Jaguars replace WR Allen Robinson, if he leaves via free agency?

For Titans fans with questions about the team, here are some answers.

Have the Broncos waited too long to try to trade CB Aqib Talib?

The Chargers will be happy to see Marcus Peters out of the division.

The Raiders’ contingent wasn’t thrilled to have the coin flip become a made-for-TV spectacle.

Here are the top 12 photos from 2017, as captured by the Chiefs’ official website.

Former Bears coach John Fox isn’t ready to retire at 63.

The Lions will be building from the inside out.

The Packers are looking at quarterback prospects, even though they still believe in Brett Hundley as the backup to Aaron Rodgers.

The Vikings have several question marks on their offensive line.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott hopped onstage at a recent Steve Aoki show.

What will the Giants do with OL D.J. Fluker?

Other coaches likely will copy Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s aggressiveness.

The 2018 Scouting Combine serves as a reminder of the extreme dysfunction displayed by Washington at last year’s event.

The Falcons like TE Troy Fumagalli.

Former Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart thanked the team and fans “for an amazing 10 years.”

It’s just a matter of time before Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland is a G.M. again.

Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy is very upset that a racial slur was directed to his daughter at school during a game of truth or dare.

The Cardinals are considering an “eclectic” group of quarterback.

With Robert Quinn gone, the Rams will be taking a closer look at edge rushers.

The 49ers have an interesting shared history with their Bay Area neighbors when drafting back to back.

Will the Seahawks sign S Earl Thomas to a new contract?