Shaquem Griffin does 20 reps in the bench

Getty Images

University of Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin is giving scouts who doubted him reason to reconsider. Griffin threw up 20 reps in the 225-pound bench press while using a prosthetic hand.

It was as many reps as his twin brother, Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin, had last year and was three more than Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews, six more than Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown and only three less than South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert and Michigan offensive lineman Mason Cole.

Born with amniotic band syndrome, a disease that prevented the fingers on his left hand from fully developing, he required amputation of his left hand when he was 4.

Griffin’s reps tied for 16th among participating linebackers.