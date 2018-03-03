Shaquem Griffin got 14 more reps than he thought he would

Posted by Charean Williams on March 3, 2018, 5:16 PM EST
Getty Images

Shaquem Griffin’s 20 reps in the bench press impressed everyone, including himself.

“My goal was six. I think I beat that by a lot,” Griffin said. “. . . It felt good to do that many reps. I didn’t know I had it in me, but it came out today.”

Griffin was lifting the 225 pounds only 11 times in training, so Saturday’s effort gives him something to “write in my personal record books.” It also gave him bragging rights over his twin brother, Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who lifted 17 last year.

“It felt amazing. I felt good,” said Shaquem Griffin, who has benched as much as 395 pounds. “I was hyped. I was ready to go. I was ready to attack it and that’s what I did.”

Griffin used a prosthetic hand for his personal record. Born with amniotic band syndrome, his left hand was amputated when he was 4.

“There are so many people who are going to have doubt about what I can do,” Griffin said. “Obviously it started at the bench press. Some people thought I could three. Some people thought I could do five. Some people didn’t even think I could do the bench press. I went and did the bench press and competed with everybody else. That’s just one step closer toward everything I need to be able to accomplish. There are a lot more doubters saying what I can’t do. Now, I think I’m ready to prove them wrong.”

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Shaquem Griffin got 14 more reps than he thought he would

  2. I doubt very much that Shaquem Griffin had a goal of
    only six reps, when he already knows he is capable of
    twice that number. Perhaps the six refers to the number
    of reps that he surpassed his expectations of around 14.

    Pretty sure he said he is only warming up after 5 reps,
    which a number one GM said, he’d be happy with, if it was
    only that many. Griffin was offended that they were
    underestimating what he was capable of – 5 or 6 reps is not
    what he was shooting for.

  3. I can’t imagine any team that wouldn’t want a player like him
    on their roster. What a inspiring story, cool guy and what a
    great player. Go get it, Shaquem. I’ll be cheering for you.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!