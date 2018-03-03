Some see Josh Rosen as the best quarterback prospect, with a caveat

Posted by Mike Florio on March 3, 2018, 10:05 AM EST
Getty Images

With all the recent attention on incoming quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen, one guy is getting overlooked. Perhaps he shouldn’t be.

A scout with a team that won’t be in the market for a first-round quarterback tells PFT that Rosen is the best overall throwing prospect in the upcoming draft. (Rosen will be showing of his throwing skills on Saturday during the Scouting Combine.)

The questions arise regarding Rosen’s non-football traits. Some regard him as arrogant and narcissistic, with a combination of intelligence, confidence, and individualized ambition that could strain relationships in a locker room.

Those opinions may vary from team to team, and talent typically wins out in the end. Plenty of quarterbacks have excessively high opinions of themselves, and many of those high opinions are deserved. Regardless, Rosen will be one of the top quarterbacks drafted — and he could end up being the best of them all, especially with the benefit of maturity and growth.

That said, here’s hoping he never matures past his ability to provide very mature-sounding opinions on any topic presented to him. He’s hardly a cliche-machine, and it’s refreshing to hear a guy in a sport that values robotic tendencies show more than a little self awareness. No matter how good he is at the next level, he’ll be good for the game.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Some see Josh Rosen as the best quarterback prospect, with a caveat

  1. The things said about him kinda reminds me of the things that were said about Ryan Leaf when he was coming out. I wouldn’t take him for that reason alone.

  2. It’s clear that there is an agenda of some in he media and scouting departments who are offended by his views on politics and the NCAA. There’s no “off the field “ stuff that some talk about and contrary to some false reports , his teammates love him .

    Barkley is the surest thing in this draft. As for the QB’s I’ll take the best passer who also happens to be highly intelligent . If Rosen doesn’t pan out , it’ll solely be based on injuries . As an Eagles fan, I hope the Giants don’t take him.

  3. It’s not even close in this class. Anyone overthinking this is doing too much, which is probably what the Browns will do. The only questions I’d have are about his injury history. If you surround him with good players like his freshman year, and he’ll win you a Super Bowl. Surround him with nothing, and he won’t win much. That’s kind of how it goes. For all of these people trying to smear him because he called out the NCAA, they forget that once upon a time Elway refused to play for the Colts just because and Eli Manning did the same with the Chargers. This guy’s a baller, point blank.

  4. This Bronco fan thinks Cleveland will pass on Rosen, mostly because Rosen doesn’t want to play there, and opt instead for the best defensive player. Then NYG’s go for Rosen with pick two. He’d be a good choice for the big apple, kind of like Trump. If he can take the heat, he can own the place. If Cleveland doesn’t trade out of the fourth spot, they’ll nab the next best QB on their board when it’s their turn.

    But there could be some interesting horse trading (says the Bronco fan) for spots 3 to 6

  7. A talented QB prospect that ISN’T a cliché machine? I guy that thinks for himself? Wow. Please don’t change. The Ryan Leaf comparison is the dumbest thing I’ll read all day.

  9. The reason the Scout that is not in the market for a QB is saying this is because he wants to make sure some idiot reaches up to grab Rosen leaving another Non-QB for him… smart move.

  10. Yeah, he’s just like Ryan Leaf, a guy who was an admitted drug addict and alcoholic coming out of college. I know I’ve seen Rosen yelling “Knock it off” at reporters. Let me guess, a draft “guru” made that comparison for you or the Jeff George one, which is another dumb one. Think for yourselves people so you don’t sound so stupid.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!