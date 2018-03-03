Some see Josh Rosen as the best quarterback prospect, with a caveat

Getty Images

With all the recent attention on incoming quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen, one guy is getting overlooked. Perhaps he shouldn’t be.

A scout with a team that won’t be in the market for a first-round quarterback tells PFT that Rosen is the best overall throwing prospect in the upcoming draft. (Rosen will be showing of his throwing skills on Saturday during the Scouting Combine.)

The questions arise regarding Rosen’s non-football traits. Some regard him as arrogant and narcissistic, with a combination of intelligence, confidence, and individualized ambition that could strain relationships in a locker room.

Those opinions may vary from team to team, and talent typically wins out in the end. Plenty of quarterbacks have excessively high opinions of themselves, and many of those high opinions are deserved. Regardless, Rosen will be one of the top quarterbacks drafted — and he could end up being the best of them all, especially with the benefit of maturity and growth.

That said, here’s hoping he never matures past his ability to provide very mature-sounding opinions on any topic presented to him. He’s hardly a cliche-machine, and it’s refreshing to hear a guy in a sport that values robotic tendencies show more than a little self awareness. No matter how good he is at the next level, he’ll be good for the game.